Tatiana Calderón Handed Grid Penalty For Triggering F2 Opening Lap Crash

BWT Arden‘s Tatiana Calderón has been given a three-place grid penalty for her incident during the FIA Formula 2 sprint race in Baku.

The Colombian driver, partnered with Alfa Romeo Racing, was involved in a crash with Trident‘s Ralph Boschung and Carlin‘s Louis Delétraz. All three drivers clashed into one another at Turn 2 of the opening lap, causing an early safety car in the race.

It was found that Calderón made an ambitious move at Turn 2, not on the racing line and locking up heavily going into the corner. She failed to make the corner and as a result, collected the two Swiss-born drivers. All three drivers retired on the spot.

The stewards reviewed the incident and thus issued a three-place grid drop for the next round in Barcelona, Spain for Calderón. The twenty-six year old displayed a promising weekend in the feature race, where she led part of the race whilst on the alternative strategy, but her chance for points came to an end when she suffered a mechanical failure, ending her hopes for points in the race.

As well as the incident involving Calderón, Boschung and Delétraz, the stewards have also issued a penalty to MP Motorsport‘s Mahaveer Raghunathan. The Indian-Dutch driver was found guilty in the sprint race of passing UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Guanyu Zhou before the safety car line at the restart.

As a result, Raghunathan was issued a five second time penalty added onto his race time. Raghunathan ended the race in thirteenth, being last in the classification.