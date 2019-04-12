DTM

Tourenwagen Classics at Zolder to Host an Emotional Weekend for the DTM

by Chloe Hewitt
Tourenwagen Classics - BMW 635 CSi
Credit: DTM Media

The Tourenwagen Classics returns to the DTM Series at Zolder and will offer fans the opportunity to re-live the early days of the series.

It will be even more symbolic given, 2019 marks the 35th anniversary of the series with Zolder having hosted the first-ever race.

Even more notable, Harald Grohs, the winner of the first race back in 1984 will also be on the grid.

Grohs, will be driving his BMW 635 CSi and will contest every round of the Tourenwagen Classics this year.

“I’m really delighted to have the opportunity to return to the scene of my first-ever DTM victory,” said the 75-year-old, who contests the TWC in one of BMW’s legendary M3 E30 cars – the machine he took to two victories in DTM’s 1987 season.

Grohns will not be the only former DTM star on the grid, being joined at Zolder by Marc Hessel and Kris Nissen.

Eric van de Poele, DTM champion of 1987, will also make a guest appearance at his home round.

The DTM’s expanded agreement with TWC means that the classic series will feature on the support programme at the DTM finale at Hockenheim – 4-6 October.

In addition it will feature at the Norisring (5-7 July), Lausitzring (23-25 August) and Nürburgring (13-15 September).

 

An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the GP3 Series.

