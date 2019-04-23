UNI-Virtuosi Racing’s Guanyu Zhou: Learning New Baku Street Circuit ‘Won’t Be Easy’

UNI-Virtuosi Racing driver Guanyu Zhou previews the upcoming round of the FIA Formula 2 championship in Azerbaijan, where the Chinese driver expects a challenge in learning the Baku City Circuit.

Zhou enjoyed a strong debut weekend in the F2 series at Bahrain, accomplishing a tenth and fourth place in the feature and sprint race. The Chinese driver recovered from a disappointing first qualifying session, ending the session in seventeenth place.

During the break between Bahrain and the next round in Azerbaijan, Zhou took part at the Chinese Grand Prix F1 fan festival with Renault, driving a Renault-powered E20 on the streets of the Xintiandi district as part of the celebration of F1’s 1000th Grand Prix.

Zhou spoke about the ‘insane’ weekend in Shanghai and his focus on the next round in Baku, where he expects learning the circuit for the first time not to be easy.

“Shanghai was an insane weekend,” said Zhou. “It was my home Grand Prix and to be with the team for that was amazing and really special.

“Now, we move onto Baku and we’re fully focused on preparing for that race weekend. It’s another new track for me, and it’s a street circuit which means learning it won’t be easy.

“We have 40 minutes to learn in practice ahead of qualifying, but I’ll take all the experience learnt from Bahrain in order to have a successful weekend.”