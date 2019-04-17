Warm-Up Lap Spin ‘Most Exciting Moment of Chinese GP’ For Robert Kubica

ROKiT Williams Racing‘s Robert Kubica had a quiet race in Formula 1‘s 1000th Grand Prix in China, with his particular highlight being his spin during the formation lap prior to the race.

During the warm-up lap of the Chinese Grand Prix, Kubica spun at the exit of Turn 6 whilst trying to warm tyres and brakes. The spin didn’t eliminate Kubica from the race as the Polish driver was able to resume running and start from his grid slot in eighteenth place.

Moments before Kubica’s spin, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen suffered a similar spin during the same formation lap at Turn 4. The Dutch driver like Kubica, was able to resume running and take his spot on the starting grid.

The Chinese Grand Prix proved to be Williams’ best qualifying of the season so far with both cars placing themselves on the ninth row, compare to the tenth and last row in the previous rounds in Australia and Bahrain. This was due to Alexander Albon and Antonio Giovinazzi not setting a lap time, which helped both Kubica and team-mate George Russell push up one grid slot.

In the race, Williams opted to put Kubica on a one-stop strategy compare to Russell’s two-stop, but the Polish driver couldn’t do much with the lack of pace and ended the race in seventeenth place and as the last classified finisher in the race.

After the race, Kubica didn’t comment much on his overall race performance expect for the spin that occurred at the very beginning of the Grand Prix, saying that it was his ‘most exciting moment of the race’ from his view.

“There was not a lot to say today to be honest. The most exciting moment of the race for me was when I spun on the formation lap,” said Kubica.

“I tried to put heat into the tyres and I lost the car going slow in turn six. I then had a good start and I went to the inside line but honestly, I didn’t want to risk anything.

“I was close to one of the Racing Point’s and I was on the inside and I didn’t know if he would tighten the line, so I left enough space and lost two places there.

“It is difficult to risk something when you know the pace will be what it will be.”