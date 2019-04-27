Will Burns Qualifies in Pole ahead of race four in Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup

The Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup were the first to take to the wet track at Donington Park on Saturday, for their qualifying session.
The first ten minutes of qualifying passed without incident with Will Burns of Rob Boston Racing leading without much competition, but championship leader Harry King was closing the gap, although the latter’s session wasn’t helped by him having a lap time deleted for excessive use of track limits.
However, Mike Epps of Team Hard engaged in the battle for second, causing King to drop to third, while privateer racer Carlito Miracco pushed through the ranks to fourth ahead of Triple M Motorsport’s Tom Hibbert.
Fin Green of TCR ended sixth fastest despite having a lap time of his disallowed due to exceeding track limits, while Rob Boston Racing’s Dan Kirby was seventh and the best of the AM drivers. Reece Somerfield, a privateer that showed good speed in the opening weekend at Brands Hatch, ended eighth ahead of two more AM drivers, Colin White of CWS Motorsport and Darron Lewis of Team Hard; Carl Shield was the last of the Pro drivers in eleventh for AK Motorsport.
AM driver Lucky Khera of Declan Jones Racing failed to set a time after completing just three laps and will start at the back of the grid in twentieth.
The classification for qualifying looks like this:
|Position
|Class
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|Pro
|Will Burns
|Rob Boston Racing
|1:18.874
|2
|Pro
|Mike Epps
|Team Hard
|1:19.606
|3
|Pro
|Harry King
|Elite Motorsport
|1:19.846
|4
|Pro
|Carlito Miracco
|Privateer
|1:20.059
|5
|Pro
|Tom Hibbert
|Triple M Motorsport
|1:20.098
|6
|Pro
|Fin Green
|TCR
|1:20.098
|7
|Am
|Dan Kirby
|Rob Boston Racing
|1:20.154
|8
|Pro
|Reece Somerfield
|Privateer
|1:20.241
|9
|Am
|Colin White
|CWS Motorsport
|1:20.401
|10
|Am
|Darren Lewis
|Team Hard
|1:20.402
|11
|Pro
|Carl Shield
|AK Motorsport
|1:20.500
|12
|Am
|Nathan Heathcote
|Century Motorsport
|1:20.622
|13
|Am
|Jack Oliphant
|Century Motorsport
|1:21.231
|14
|Am
|James Kell
|Rob Boston Racing
|1:21.543
|15
|Am
|Carl Garnett
|AK Motorsport
|1:21.650
|16
|Am
|Lee Frost
|Declan Jones Racing
|1:21.898
|17
|Am
|Chris Ingram
|HHC Motorsport
|1:22.382
|18
|Am
|Paul Taylor
|Team Hard
|1:24.315
|19
|Am
|Peter Bassil
|Century Motorsport
|1.24.774
|20
|Am
|Lucky Khera
|Declan Jones Racing
|N/A
The Grid for race one looks like:
|Place
|Driver
|1
|Will Burns
|2
|Mike Epps
|3
|Harry King
|4
|Carlito Miracco
|5
|Tom Hibbert
|6
|Fin Green
|7
|Reece Somerfield
|8
|Carl Shield
|9
|Dan Kirby
|10
|Colin White
|11
|Darron Lewis
|12
|Nathan Heathcote
|13
|Jack Oliphant
|14
|James Kell
|15
|Carl Garnett
|16
|Lee Frost
|17
|Chris Ingram
|18
|Paul Taylor
|19
|Peter Bassill
|20
|Lucky Khera