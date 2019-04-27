Ginetta GT4 Supercup

Will Burns Qualifies in Pole ahead of race four in Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup

by Charlotte Hardy
written by Charlotte Hardy
Will Burns Qualifies in Pole ahead of race four in Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup
Credit: Ginetta

The Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup were the first to take to the wet track at Donington Park on Saturday, for their qualifying session.

The first ten minutes of qualifying passed without incident with Will Burns of Rob Boston Racing leading without much competition, but championship leader Harry King was closing the gap, although the latter’s session wasn’t helped by him having a lap time deleted for excessive use of track limits.

However, Mike Epps of Team Hard engaged in the battle for second, causing King to drop to third, while privateer racer Carlito Miracco pushed through the ranks to fourth ahead of Triple M Motorsport’s Tom Hibbert.

Fin Green of TCR ended sixth fastest despite having a lap time of his disallowed due to exceeding track limits, while Rob Boston Racing’s Dan Kirby was seventh and the best of the AM drivers.  Reece Somerfield, a privateer that showed good speed in the opening weekend at Brands Hatch, ended eighth ahead of two more AM drivers, Colin White of CWS Motorsport and Darron Lewis of Team Hard; Carl Shield was the last of the Pro drivers in eleventh for AK Motorsport.

AM driver Lucky Khera of Declan Jones Racing failed to set a time after completing just three laps and will start at the back of the grid in twentieth.

The classification for qualifying looks like this: 

Position Class Name Team Time
1Pro Will Burns Rob Boston Racing 1:18.874
2ProMike EppsTeam Hard 1:19.606
3ProHarry King Elite Motorsport 1:19.846
4Pro Carlito MiraccoPrivateer 1:20.059
5ProTom Hibbert Triple M Motorsport 1:20.098
6ProFin Green TCR1:20.098
7AmDan Kirby Rob Boston Racing 1:20.154
8ProReece Somerfield Privateer 1:20.241
9AmColin White CWS Motorsport 1:20.401
10AmDarren Lewis Team Hard 1:20.402
11ProCarl Shield AK Motorsport 1:20.500
12AmNathan Heathcote Century Motorsport 1:20.622
13AmJack Oliphant Century Motorsport 1:21.231
14AmJames Kell Rob Boston Racing 1:21.543
15AmCarl Garnett AK Motorsport 1:21.650
16AmLee Frost Declan Jones Racing 1:21.898
17AmChris Ingram HHC Motorsport 1:22.382
18AmPaul Taylor Team Hard 1:24.315
19AmPeter Bassil Century Motorsport 1.24.774
20AmLucky Khera Declan Jones Racing N/A

The Grid for race one looks like: 

Place Driver
1Will Burns
2Mike Epps
3Harry King
4Carlito Miracco
5Tom Hibbert
6Fin Green
7Reece Somerfield
8Carl Shield
9Dan Kirby
10Colin White
11Darron Lewis
12Nathan Heathcote
13Jack Oliphant
14James Kell
15Carl Garnett
16Lee Frost
17Chris Ingram
18Paul Taylor
19Peter Bassill
20Lucky Khera
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Currently a student, studying Media and Photography. Wanting to push my love for media and motorsport further which resulted in joining the TCF team, to focus mainly on Ginetta Juniors, but I love most things on wheels!

Related articles

Rookie Roman Bilinski Takes Pole in wet qualifying...

Preview: Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup, Round 2

Ginetta Junior Championship Set for a Triple Header...

How a BTCC rookie went from fan to...

Preview: 2019 Renault UK Clio Cup – Donington...

British GT – Oulton Park – Mercedes and...

British GT – Oulton Park – Lap Record...

British GT – Oulton Park – RAM Racing...

PREVIEW: 2019 British GT Championship: Oulton Park

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More