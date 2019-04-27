Will Burns Qualifies in Pole ahead of race four in Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup

The Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup were the first to take to the wet track at Donington Park on Saturday, for their qualifying session.

The first ten minutes of qualifying passed without incident with Will Burns of Rob Boston Racing leading without much competition, but championship leader Harry King was closing the gap, although the latter’s session wasn’t helped by him having a lap time deleted for excessive use of track limits.

However, Mike Epps of Team Hard engaged in the battle for second, causing King to drop to third, while privateer racer Carlito Miracco pushed through the ranks to fourth ahead of Triple M Motorsport’s Tom Hibbert.



Fin Green of TCR ended sixth fastest despite having a lap time of his disallowed due to exceeding track limits, while Rob Boston Racing’s Dan Kirby was seventh and the best of the AM drivers. Reece Somerfield, a privateer that showed good speed in the opening weekend at Brands Hatch, ended eighth ahead of two more AM drivers, Colin White of CWS Motorsport and Darron Lewis of Team Hard; Carl Shield was the last of the Pro drivers in eleventh for AK Motorsport.

AM driver Lucky Khera of Declan Jones Racing failed to set a time after completing just three laps and will start at the back of the grid in twentieth.

The classification for qualifying looks like this:

Position Class Name Team Time 1 Pro Will Burns Rob Boston Racing 1:18.874 2 Pro Mike Epps Team Hard 1:19.606 3 Pro Harry King Elite Motorsport 1:19.846 4 Pro Carlito Miracco Privateer 1:20.059 5 Pro Tom Hibbert Triple M Motorsport 1:20.098 6 Pro Fin Green TCR 1:20.098 7 Am Dan Kirby Rob Boston Racing 1:20.154 8 Pro Reece Somerfield Privateer 1:20.241 9 Am Colin White CWS Motorsport 1:20.401 10 Am Darren Lewis Team Hard 1:20.402 11 Pro Carl Shield AK Motorsport 1:20.500 12 Am Nathan Heathcote Century Motorsport 1:20.622 13 Am Jack Oliphant Century Motorsport 1:21.231 14 Am James Kell Rob Boston Racing 1:21.543 15 Am Carl Garnett AK Motorsport 1:21.650 16 Am Lee Frost Declan Jones Racing 1:21.898 17 Am Chris Ingram HHC Motorsport 1:22.382 18 Am Paul Taylor Team Hard 1:24.315 19 Am Peter Bassil Century Motorsport 1.24.774 20 Am Lucky Khera Declan Jones Racing N/A

The Grid for race one looks like: