2017 F1 Esports Runner-Up Donoso Delgado To Leave Force India Esports Ahead of 2019 Season

Chilean Esports racer and 2017 F1 Esports runner-up, Fabrizio Donoso Delgado will leave Hype Energy eForce India ahead of the 2019 F1 New Balance Esports Series.

Donoso Delgado was drafted by the Silverstone based team second overall in the 2018 F1 Esports Pro Draft, but saw limited running time in the ten-rounds of the 2018 season left him eleventh overall in the drivers championship. Donoso Delgado shared driving duties with Marcel Kiefer and Mads Sørensen, who were both picked up before the Pro Draft started.

In the inaugural season of the F1 Esports Series, Donoso Delgado was on course to clinch the drivers’ title until the final lap, when Brendon Leigh grabbed the win after the Chilean cut the chicane to avoid hitting Leigh.

Leigh continued his dominance in the following season with Mercedes AMG Petronas Esports, capturing his second drivers’ title and the first teams’ title for Mercedes.

Donoso Delgado achieved a best result of fourth place in race seven at the Hockenheimring, but the Chilean missed out on claiming the win at Silverstone when he collected a stop-go penalty for speeding in the pit lane whilst battling with Leigh for the race win.

With qualifying events for the 2019 F1 Esports Series coming to a close on Codemasters‘ F1 2018 game, Donoso Delgado has announced his departure from Hype Energy eForce India ahead of the 2019 season, citing reasons behind the scenes and hopes to bounce back in this year’s tournament.

“As some of you already know, I will not continue with eForce India for the next season of the F1 Esports,” confirmed Donoso Delgado. “It was my wish to leave the team after what happened last year for me behind the scenes.

“My main goal is to win the championship and it was not possible in my opinion if I decided to stay with them. As you saw, last year has been difficult in terms of results. The speed & the fire were there to compete at the top, but the environment missed compare to my 2017 campaign and I want it back to deliver the best results possible.

“(I) Qualified through the online events, I should see you in the Pro Draft for the next chapter. Working hard to find a new home that could fit to my personal targets and values.”

Donoso Delgado is eligible to be selected in the two-day Pro Draft, having competed in last year’s championship. The Chilean will be joined by Kimmy Larsson and 2017 F1 Esports third place driver Sven Zurner, who were both dropped from Renault Sport Team Vitality.

Former Apex Online Racing champion and 2017 F1 Esports finalist Harry Jacks also announced his departure with his F1 Esports team Mercedes, saying the fire inside for sim racing isn’t there anymore.

This year’s F1 Esports Pro Draft will run over two days, with the first day putting the selected drivers to the test in front of the teams, before eventually being selected. Nine teams are expected to compete in this year’s championship and all of them will have to draft at least one gamer this year.