Artem Markelov To Make Formula 2 Return in Monaco With MP Motorsport

Russian driver Artem Markelov will make a return to the FIA Formula 2 series at the next round in Monaco, stepping in for the Indianapolis 500 bound Jordan King.

Markelov previously raced in the F2 series, formally known as GP2 since 2014 with the then Russian Time team, seeing the top step of the podium eight times. The twenty-four year old ended the 2017 inaugural F2 season second overall, behind Charles Leclerc in the Prema.

The Russian left the series at the end of 2018 and now races in Japan’s Super Formula series. In his first round in the championship, Markelov finished tenth overall at Suzuka.

But Markelov will make a return to F2 at Monaco, replacing MP Motorsport‘s Jordan King. King re-joined F2 after a year away racing in IndyCar and so far has delivered strong results in his return. The Briton claimed third place in the Feature race around Baku, and currently lies eighth overall in the drivers’ championship.

But King will miss the next F2 round at Monaco due to clashes with the Indy500, where King will be competing in alongside number of IndyCar stars and two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso. As a substitute driver, MP have signed Markelov to come back in the series as a supersub and fill in for King. Markelov has won around in Monaco in two previous occasions; 2016, in which was his first ever win in the series, and in 2018.

“I am very happy to join MP Motorsport at Monaco”, said Markelov in the announcement of his return to F2.

“Monaco is a special place, and I can’t think of a better occasion for a one-off return to Formula 2. I’m looking forward to meeting lots of old friends, and of course wish Jordan all the best in his effort to win the Indy 500!”

MP Motorsport’s team boss Sander Dorsman followed up on the announcement, saying Markelov is a worthy replacement for Monaco and hopes to achieve a great results around the Principality of Monaco.

“We can’t think of a quicker man to step into Jordan’s car at Monaco than Artem,” commented Dorsman.

“We are sorry to lose Jordan for the weekend, but Artem is a worthy replacement. I look forward to working with him during an important weekend for us and hope that he will help us to a pair of great results at Monaco.”