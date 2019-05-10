Campos F2 Duo Penalised In Qualifying For Undeclared Part During Practice

Campos Racing have been handed a three-place grid penalty for Saturday’s FIA Formula 2 Feature race, after the team were found to have used an undeclared rear part of the wooden plank during practice.

Both Jack Aitken and Dorian Boccolacci will be docked three places from their qualifying position for the first race of the weekend, with drivers finishing in the top ten. Aitken originally was fifth, with his team-mate down in ninth place.

The Spanish team however, were found to have breached Article 4.4 of the 2019 FIA F2 Championship Technical Regulations for using a undeclared part of the car, mainly at the rear end of the wooden plank based on the floor during practice.

As a result, both Campos cars will start three places back to their original qualifying position; which will see Aitken start from eighth place whilst Boccolacci will have to start from twelve place.

The penalty to both cars allows Sauber Junior Team driver Callum Ilott to take fifth place alongside Sergio Sette Camara and Trident‘s Ralph Boschung. Boccolacci’s penalty pushes Mick Schumacher up to ninth place, with Carlin‘s Nobuharu Matsushita breaking into the top ten. Nikita Mazepin takes eleventh place, sharing the sixth row with the penalised Frenchman.

BWT Arden‘s Tatiana Calderon qualified in eighteenth place but due to a penalty for causing a collision at the Baku Sprint race, will start from twentieth and last.