Codemasters’ GRID Series Returns With New Title Launching 13th September

Codemasters Studios‘ GRID Series is making a return with a brand new title launching on modern consoles on the 13th September 2019 and will feature two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso in the game.

The GRID series has been a franchise well-loved by fans with its outstanding debut title; Race Driver: GRID. The game was heavily praised for its in-depth career mode, variety of cars to race with and graphics during the early years of the previous generation console. Two follow-up titles were released with GRID 2 and GRID Autosport on Xbox 360, Playstation 3 and PC before the announcement of GRID in 2019.

The series returns with its fourth title and for the first time, coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC with the new title delivering close, intense wheel to wheel racing on various categories of Motorsport.

The game will feature cars such as GT, Touring, Stock, Muscle, Super-Modified and more in different types of racing, including modes such as Circuit, Street Racing, Hot Laps, Point-to-Point and Time Attack events. Players will race around four continents in some of the world’s most famous streets and race circuits.

GRID games often has provided a balance for hardcore racers and newcomers with its handling model and progression system. The responsive controls have allowed gamers to a race flat out against one another, creating close racing throughout single and multiplayer. Players will be rewarded with liveries, player cards, team mates and achievements throughout the game as they progress.

The AI Drivers and realistic damage modelling in GRID will test the players to their limits as they aim to reach for victory in the GRID World Series Championship.

Codemasters Studios, the same studio who produces franchises such as Formula 1 and DiRT Rally, is excited to bring GRID back for the fans and GRID game director, Chris Smith says the new game brings much variety and depth with the cars, locations and race options.

“GRID as a racing franchise is revered by our community and we are delighted to bring it to the current generation of consoles,” said Chris Smith, GRID Game Director at Codemasters.

“The game offers so much variety and depth, from the number of modern and classic cars through to the locations and race options. Renowned for its handling, the game will appeal to all types of player, from casual drivers who want a lean-in challenge, to sim drivers who want some serious fun.

The new GRID title will also feature two-time Formula 1 world champion and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Fernando Alonso in the game as he joins forces with Codemasters as a Race Consultant.

The Spaniard and his Esports team FA Racing will appear in game as the player will enter a series of challenge to race against before coming face-to-face with Alonso in his Renault R26 F1 car, the same car Alonso won the 2006 Formula 1 World Championship with against Michael Schumacher.

Alonso’s experience and knowledge has enabled Codemasters’ to make improvements to the handling and performance levels of the cars for the upcoming release of the game.

“Having competed across F1 ® , Endurance and Stock Racing, GRID is the perfect game for me and I’m delighted the studio has added both myself and my racing team into the game. GRID offers so much variety and I welcome the challenge when players get to line-up against me.” said Alonso.

GRID is available to pre-order, with the Ultimate Edition of the game granting early access to players and additional content. The reveal trailer of the new GRID game can be found on IGN’s YouTube channel.