Comte takes valuable points in Hungary

written by Phil Kinch
Aurélien Comte. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR Europe

Aurélien Comte is one of a number of ex-WTCR drivers that are competing in the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series, with the Frenchman electing to stay on with DG Sport Compétition and continue with the Peugeot 308 TCR.

Whilst he already has the experience of the Peugeot and competing in last years FIA World Touring car Cup (WTCR), Comte had to work hard to score points from the opening rounds of this year’s series in Hungary.

With limited pre-season testing, Comte was able to show good pace in the Peugeot during practice. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR Europe

During Free Practice, the Peugeot driver was able to maximise the talent of the 308 TCR on a track that seemed to suit it well, going second fastest in the second session. Qualifying proved to be more of a challenge where he would go fourteenth fastest.

In a field of thirty-eight cars, surviving the first lap was always going to be tough, however, Comte managed to make up seven places during the first race. He managed to survive several on-track clashes and power issues to finish in seventh place, losing out to Gilles Magnus in the final laps.

Race two would be a different story. As the rain began to fall and a wet race was declared before the final warmup lap, the field lined up on slick tyres and prepared for a twenty-three minute survival challenge.

DG Sport Compétition know there is more to come from the updated Peugeot 308 TCR. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR Europe

Comte would, unfortunately, be one of the drivers who would suffer contact early on in the race and this would see him retire from the action. The performance of the team and the car was clear and it’s these positives that Team Manager Christian Jupsin takes away from the opening weekend.

What is worth remembering is that the speed is there, the fact that we missed out in qualifying is even more frustrating because that constitutes the success of an entire weekend,” explained Jupsin.

“As such, we missed out on a top result, but we know that the potential of the car is real.  It’s up to us to do everything to ensure we are perfectly prepared before tackling the next meeting in Hockenheim.”

I have been a very passionate fan of Motorsport for over 30 years with Touring Cars as my favourite form of Motor Racing. I cover The TCR UK Series, The TCR Europe Series and The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) as well as following various TCR Series around the world.

