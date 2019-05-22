Dan Rowbottom reflects on solid weekend at Thruxton: ‘We’ve learnt a lot over two days’

Dan Rowbottom continued to build momentum on his third weekend in the 2019 Kwikfit British Touring Car Championship at Thruxton but was left frustrated when a technical problem left him out of the reckoning in the final race of the weekend.

The Kidderminster ace who races for Cataclean Racing summed it up afterwards saying that it was a big step forward for him despite the final race. This was mainly due to it being a dry weekend.

For him he’s learning also to structure a weekend and to combat the style of racing but it is something he admits he’s getting more confident at.

“It’s been tougher than I expected! Everyone tells you how hard the BTCC is, and you nod and agree, but nothing prepares you for just how full-on a weekend it really is.” said Rowbottom.

‘Saturday is intense because with limited testing, you have to make the most of free practice to get a good car for qualifying and that is vital because the better you are, the further up the grid you are and away from midfield madness.

“I am learning about how to structure a weekend. The style of racing is different: it’s fierce and frantic and I am getting more confident with that and I am learning about a new car, a new team and new engineers, so all the time things are slotting into place.

“The rain at Brands Hatch and Donington didn’t help to build confidence but Thruxton certainly was a big step forward as it was effectively dry all weekend, so we’ve learnt a lot over two days.”