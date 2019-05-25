Delétraz Felt F2 Sprint Race Winner Hubert Defended Well in ‘Exciting’ Final Laps

Louis Delétraz says FIA Formula 2 Sprint race winner Anthoine Hubert defended well in their duel in the final laps, which saw both drivers be separated by 0.059 seconds at the finish line.

BWT Arden‘s Hubert led every lap of the race around the streets of Monaco against both Delétraz, Guanyu Zhou and Artem Markelov who followed the Frenchman throughout the race.

Towards the final third of the race, Delétraz began to get closer to the Renault F1 junior driver and in the final three laps, started to look into making an attack. The twenty-two year old couldn’t find a way pass and left it until the last possible moment in a race to the finish line on the final, creating a thrilling photo finish between the two drivers.

Both Hubert and Delétraz were chasing their first F2 win, which went to the 2018 GP3 Series champion as Delétraz settled for second whilst Zhou for UNI-Virtuosi Racing finished third.

In their duel for the win, Delétraz said that he could tell Hubert’s tyres were going in the final laps but felt he defended well whilst in the lead of the race.

“I got a great launch off the line but Anthoine also got a good start so I had to take up P2,” commented Delétraz.

“I struggled to get my tyres up to temperature and to get a good balance in the opening stages but my car got better and better throughout the race and I managed my tyres well.

“The final three laps were exciting as I pushed Anthoine. I could see he had run out of rubber but he defended well.”

The Swiss’ drivers result this weekend in Monaco ends a four race points drought after he captured seventh place in the Feature race, which would lead him to second overall in the following race.

Delétraz has made it two years in a row where he has made a trip to the rostrum in Monaco for the Sprint race, both times finishing second after doing it last year with Charouz Racing System.

The Carlin driver feels happy to get his first podium of the season and have a weekend with no mistakes, pushing him eighth overall with 34 points in the drivers’ championship. Carlin also improve up to fifth in the teams’ title, ending a poor run of results thanks to Delétraz’s and team-mate Nobuharu Matsushita‘s trip to the podium.

“I’m pretty happy to get my second Monaco podium in a row and this weekend’s results get us back where we belong after a couple of troubled events.

“The important thing this weekend is that I drove fast, clean and without any mistakes, and that the team did a fantastic job as well. It was a strong weekend for us.”