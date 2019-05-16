24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

Eng and Krohn get BMW Le Mans Call Up

by Alice Holloway
written by Alice Holloway
BMW have announced their additional two drivers for the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters racer Philipp Eng and BMW Junior Jesse Krohn will join the four BMW Team MTEK FIA World Endurance Championship drivers for the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Repeating his role from last year, Eng will join Nicky Catsburg and Martin Tomczyk in the #81. Eng originally came from the BMW Junior program and has been showing his worth as an endurance racer, helping BMW to their class victory at Janruary’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

New Junior BMW driver Krohn has taken the seat that Formula-E driver Alexander Sims filled last year. The young driver will be making his Le Mans debut next month.

17 cars fill the LM GTE Pro grid for the finale of the Superseason in June, with two Corvettes, an additional two Porsches and Fords, and a Risi Competizione Ferrari joining the usual WEC line up.

BMW sit at the bottom of the World Endurance GTE Manufacturers’ Championship, that was won by Porsche at the 2019 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, and with this rumoured to be the factory’s last WEC race, they will be looking for a strong result.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Alice Holloway

The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional: a Digital Account Manager at Patterrn offering Social Media and Digital Marketing for Brands, Teams and Drivers in all disciplines of motor racing.

Related articles

Bird says Monaco drive one of the best...

Vergne first to win two races this season...

WTCR Qualifying Round-Up: Catsburg makes his mark

Rowland fastest overall in Monaco ePrix practice

Vergne on pole in Monaco after Rowland’s penalty

H.S.H Princess Charlene of Monaco and Hurley Haywood...

ACO Promise Close LMP1 Fight at 24 Hours...

Porsche’s GT Manufacturers’ Title “Continuation of Successful Years”

ANALYSIS: 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship – 2019...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More