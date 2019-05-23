F2 Championship Leader Latifi Handed Grid Penalty For Monaco Feature Race

Current FIA Formula 2 championship leader Nicholas Latifi has been handed a three-place grid penalty for crossing the white line at the pit exit after the red light illuminated.

The Canadian driver, who has taken three win in the opening three rounds of the 2019 season, qualified third best in his qualifying group for the Feature race in Monaco. Latifi was part of Group B who went second in the session and fell short from ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries, who claimed overall pole position with his 1:20.676, beating Group A’s fastest driver Callum Ilott.

UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto managed to surpass the Canadian driver in his final lap of qualifying, securing a spot on the second row. Latifi landed third place in his group, granting him fifth place ahead of DAMS‘ team-mate Sérgio Sette Câmara.

However, minutes after the session completed, the stewards announced that the Williams Racing reserve driver has been handed a three-place grid drop for the Feature race set to take place on Friday, Formula 1‘s day off for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The penalty was given after it was founded that Latifi crossed the white line at the pit exit after the red light was shown during Practice. Therefore Latifi will start the Feature race in eighth place, promoting Sette Câmara, Sean Gelael and Anthoine Hubert up the grid order.