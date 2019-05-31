Ferrari Joins 2019 F1 Esports Series

Scuderia Ferrari will compete in this year’s F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series, meaning all ten official FIA Formula 1 World Championship teams will be competing in the series.

The 2019 F1 Esports Series will be the third season of its kind, with an expanded prize pool worth $500,000 up for grabs.

The Series will see four live shows take place at the GFinity Arena in London, running between September to December.

Last year saw nine of the ten official F1 teams join the series, forming the first teams’ championship for the series.

A majority of the teams partnered with professional Esports teams such as Veloce Esports, Team Vitality and Team Redline.

Mercedes AMG Petronas Esports won the series’ first team’s title with Brendon Leigh taking his second consecutive drivers’ title. Team-mate Daniel Berezney finished second ahead of Toro Rosso Esports‘ Frederik Rasmussen.

Ferrari were the only official team that didn’t participate in the series last year, as they wanted to watch and see how it performed. With the expansion of the series, bigger prize money and the increase interest within Esports, Ferrari said they’ll make a decision over their status of creating an Esports team, as well as other projects such Netflix‘s Documentary series: Drive to Survive.

“Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, has today announced that ten teams have been confirmed to compete in the 2019 Formula 1 New Balance Esports Series, for the first time since its inception in 2017,” said in a statement.

“Now in its third season, Formula 1 is extremely excited to confirm that Ferrari along with Mercedes AMG Motorsport, Red Bull Racing, Alfa Romeo Racing, McLaren F1 Team, Haas F1 Team, Renault F1 Team, Toro Rosso Honda, Racing Point F1 Team and Williams Racing will all be competing in the series through their esports teams, making this the biggest and most ambitious season yet.“

Head of Growth and F1 Esports, Julian Tan said that the addition of Ferrari onto the virtual grid elevates the series into new heights with all F1 teams now competing in Season three of the series.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome all 10 teams to take part in the 2019 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series for the first time,” said Tan

“Last year saw amazing growth for the series and with the commitment of Ferrari completing the virtual grid, we continue to elevate the series to greater heights as we further align our virtual and real world sports, creating one of the world’s most innovative esports offerings whether in Motorsport or beyond. As the ten teams all vie for a cut of the $500,000 prize fund, this is going to be the biggest season to date.”