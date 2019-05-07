Ferrari To Bring Forward Engine Upgrade To Spanish Grand Prix

Scuderia Ferrari have confirmed they will bring forward their first major engine upgrade of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari are lacking behind rivals Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport, who have taken four consecutive one-two finishes in the opening four races of the season. Ferrari have stepped onto the podium three times, with Sebastian Vettel taking third place twice whilst Charles Leclerc claimed his first ever podium in Formula 1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The team were favourites heading into the 2019 Formula 1 Season after showcasing strong pace and overall lap times during pre-season testing. But the Scuderia have failed to match their rivals and found themselves on the back foot heading into the European stage of the season.

Ferrari’s closest chance of winning a race came in Bahrain when the team locked-out the front row, but lost out when Leclerc’s engine started to lose power whilst in the lead of the race and Vettel spinning during a duel with Lewis Hamilton.

This weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, located at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya marks a significant stage of the season for the teams as they’ll bring their first round of upgrades to their cars in a bid to improve their season and overall pace.

Barcelona was also the track used for pre-season testing and where Ferrari showcased their strong pace. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has stated the team needs to catch up and noted that their development work will be the key to their season.

“It’s time for the Spanish GP, traditionally a race where most of the teams bring some updates, therefore we can expect to see a step up in performance from our competitors,” said Binotto.

“We are currently behind in the championship and we have to catch up, which we know means that our development work will be the key to this season.

“Having brought a new aerodynamic package to Baku, we will also bring some developments in this area to Barcelona.”

At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Ferrari introduced a new aerodynamic upgrade their car in a bid to improve their overall performance. Ferrari’s SF90 has been noted for its strong engine and overall power, but lacking in cornering speed and confidence in the turning. Vettel has admitted that he isn’t feeling ‘confident’ with the car, comparing it to a Rubik’s cube.

In a bid to catch their title rivals, Ferrari have pushed forward their first engine update to the car having originally been scheduled for the Canadian Grand Prix. The team and Ferrari’s fuel supplier Shell have worked together into creating a different race lubricant for their power unit, delivering an increase in performance.

Binotto comments that the whole team is pushing hard to make up the ground to Mercedes with their development being pushed forward.

“On top of that, we will have a new power unit that we are introducing ahead of schedule, as the second specification was due to be brought to Canada,” confirms Binotto.

“Shell, in close collaboration with our team, has developed a different formulation of race lubricant that will also be introduced with the new power unit, delivering increased performance.

“It’s only down to a big team effort with everyone pushing hard to make up ground that we have been able to bring these developments forward.”