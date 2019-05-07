FIA Formula 2 Baku Winner Jack Aitken Wants To Keep Momentum Going Into Barcelona

FIA Formula 2 race winner Jack Aitken is aiming to continue his strong momentum into Barcelona for the next round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship, after winning the Feature race in Azerbaijan.

Aitken delivered a superb performance in the Azerbaijan capital, taking his second victory in the series in the first race of the weekend and bringing Campos Racing‘s first win in F2.

In the Sprint Race, the Anglo-Korean driver continued his strong pace by securing a podium finish with third place, passing Nyck de Vries in the final minutes of the race. The results from Baku puts Aitken second overall in the drivers’ championship, nineteen points away from leader Nicholas Latifi.

Formula 2 heads to Barcelona as part of the support package for the Spanish Grand Prix. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was one of the venues used during F2 pre-season testing, becoming a familiar environment with the teams and drivers.

Campos struggled during pre-season in Barcelona, but bounced back at the opening two rounds with both Aitken and team-mate Dorian Boccolacci scoring points for the Spanish squad.

At last year’s event in the Catalan, Aitken captured his first ever F2 win in the Sprint race, conquering the mixed conditions to take the top step of the podium with ART Grand Prix.

Previewing ahead of the third round of the series, Aitken wants to keep the momentum going into Barcelona, feeling confident that himself and his Campos team can get to the bottom of the difficulties that occurred in Barcelona back in testing.

“I want to keep the momentum going from Baku after taking a win and a third place,” said Aitken.

“Barcelona is another circuit I like, and I won my first Formula 2 race there last season. We had some difficulties in testing in Spain in the winter, but I’m confident we can get to the bottom of that and have another strong race to kick-off the European season.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”