FIA Formula 2 Will Not Be Fully Integrated Into F1 2019 Career Mode

Codemasters Studios‘ F1 2019 Game will not feature a full-length season of the new FIA Formula 2 addition into the game’s career mode.

For the first time, FIA Formula 2 will be available to play on the official Formula 1 games, as both the 2018 and 2019 Formula 2 season will be made available. The 2019 season will be added onto the game post-launch via a download update.

The new F2 feature will include all 12 races that the series run on, as well as all official teams, drivers, rules and regulations that the series use. F2 commentators Alex Jacques and Davide Valsecchi also make an appearance in the game.

With the addition of F2 in the F1 franchise, questions were raised about whether or not the series will be fully added into the career mode of the game. A progressive ladder of series within the game’s main feature has been heavily requested by fans over the last few years. 2019 is the first official F1 game to do so.

After Codemasters’ and publications showcased the first gameplay footage and details of the new game, F1 Game Director Lee Mather replied to a fan’s question about the F2 season and whether a full season will be added into the mode for the players to do before being promoted to F1.

Mather confirmed that the series will not be fully added into the Career mode. Instead, F2 will have three different scenarios involving a narrative within the mode’s new rivalry system, which will see two fictional drivers; one friendly and one aggressive, compete against the player throughout the game mode.

“In Career F2 is 3 events, with a narrative. You can do the full F2 season in Championships. The rivals join you in F1, but can retire and be replaced by the F1 drivers they replaced.” said Mather in a tweet replying concerning the F2 cars within career mode.

Formula 2 will be playable in Championship and Grand Prix mode, allowing players to drive as their favourite F2 drivers from the 2018 and 2019 season and compete in a full F2 season. F2 will also be added into Online Multiplayer for players to compete against each other online and in leagues.

The F1 2019 Game will be released earlier than usual, releasing on the 28th June on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.