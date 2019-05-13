Five F2 Drivers To Participate in F1 Barcelona Test; Nikita Mazepin To Drive For Mercedes

A quarter of the FIA Formula 2 grid will take part in the post-Spanish Grand Prix Formula 1 test this week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Five of the current F2 grid – Jack Aitken, Callum Ilott, Nicholas Latifi, Sérgio Sette Câmara and Nikita Mazepin will drive during the two days of testing. The test will also see additional names outside of both F1 and F2; Oliver Turvey, Daniel Ticktum, Pietro Fittipaldi, Antonio Fuoco and Nick Yelloly will get the rare chance of driving a 2019 F1 car.

ART Grand Prix driver Mazepin has been confirmed to pilot the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport W10 on Wednesday, a day after Valtteri Bottas does his test on Tuesday.

This will be the Russian driver’s first F1 test with the current Mercedes, having only experienced private tests using a 2017 version. Mazepin was previously a young and development driver for Force India between 2016 and 2018, before ending his relationship with the Silverstone based team when they fell into administration.

Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, who is the leading shareholder and CEO of Uralchem, attempted to purchase the F1 team when falling into administration. Their attempted takeover failed, ending their relationship with the team now known as Racing Point F1 Team as Mazepin joined forces with Mercedes.

The 2018 GP3 Runner-up has a private programme with the Brackley based team, conducting 12 days of testing in the 2017 Mercedes car and will get his first real taste of modern F1 machinery by the team in Barcelona. He is currently sixteenth in the overall standings in his first season of F2.

Two British drivers from F2 will take part in the test, Baku Feature race winner Aitken will return behind the wheel of an F1 car with the Renault F1 Team in his second F1 test, taking part in day two (Wednesday) of the test. Aitken, having been a member of the Renault Drivers Academy for three years, currently lies fourth overall in the championship after picking up a second place in the Feature race last weekend.

Sauber Junior Team and Ferrari Driver Academy‘s Ilott will test drive for Alfa Romeo Racing on the first day of testing. The British driver will get his first chance to pilot a modern F1 car, after displaying a positive weekend where he clinched his first F2 podium in the Sprint race.

Both DAMS drivers will also get an opportunity to drive, championship leader Latifi will perform both days of driving for ROKiT Williams Racing as he will complete testing duties for both George Russell and Robert Kubica. The Williams Reserve driver continued to display a strong weekend, having clinched his third win in three rounds and further extending his championship lead. Latifi’s team-mate Sette Câmara will pilot the McLaren in the morning part of the Wednesday test, getting his first test with the McLaren team. Turvey will take over in the afternoon session.