Guenther Steiner Confirms Haas To Introduce ‘Significant Upgrade’ For Barcelona

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team principal Guenther Steiner has confirmed that the team will introduce significant updates towards the VF-19 in a bid to improve their results, having only secured one points finish in the 2019 Formula 1 Season so far.

The American team currently lie eighth overall in the constructors’ championship with eighth point to their name after four races of the championship gone.

Haas, who finished fifth in the championship last year, have suffered a challenging start with both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean. The Danish driver has claimed the teams’ only points so far whilst Grosjean has retired from three out of the last four races.

Hass boss Steiner feels it is important to put in a complete weekend and to be able to bring home a points finish. Magnussen has brought home the teams’ only points finish at the season opener in Australia with sixth place.

“It’s very important,” said Steiner. “We’ve had four races and only one was almost completely executed – in Australia – and I say almost as we only had one car at the finish.

“We know we can qualify well. Barcelona in preseason testing was a very good track for us. We looked very competitive, but we need to show it in a race weekend.

“We want to show everyone how good we should be if we get the tyres to work.”

Haas have delivered strongly during qualifying, with both drivers getting into Qualifying 3 in three out of the four races, both have failed to turn them into points finishes. Steiner has mainly complained about the Pirelli tyres and how they’re finding it challenging to get them working on their car.

The Spanish Grand Prix is often a landmark race where the teams will introduce their first round of new upgrades to their cars in order to improve their performance. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is also a circuit well-known for the teams and drivers, having tested around the 2.8 circuit during winter testing.

The race at the Catalan circuit is the chance for the teams to turn their season around with new parts and push for further points for the remainder of the season.

With the team hoping to bounce back after a shaky start to the year, Haas are set to bring new updates to the front wing, mirrors, the floor and minor bits for the car. Steiner feels these upgrades are significant and looks forward to seeing the times compare to where they were in pre-season.

“We’re bringing our first upgrades of the year. A lot of parts on the car will change – the front wing, the floor and a lot of the smaller parts, like mirrors. It’s a quite significant upgrade.”

“It’s very important for that very reason. We have a lot of data. We need to make sure that everything still correlates after four races and that our upgrade works, as well. We’re looking forward to it, to see where we compare from our time there in preseason testing.”

Steiner is optimistic, but cautious with his prediction on how well Haas can do this season, hoping the team can do well as they’ve shown during pre-season testing.

“The hope is that it all works as it did in preseason testing. We’ve obviously lost a little bit of confidence after the last three race weekends, but we haven’t lost it completely. We’re just careful to make predictions. We are cautiously optimistic.”