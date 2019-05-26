Hamilton holds on to win in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton lead from pole position to win the 2019 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix – Circuit de Monaco, despite enormous pressure from Max Verstappen towards the end of the race.

The reigning World Champion had to nurse his medium compound tyres for a total of sixty-seven laps but his defensive tactics paid off in the end to see the Brit take his fourth win of the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Hamilton had led from the start, ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas and, whilst the leaders settled into their rhythm, home-hero Charles Leclerc had a disastrous race from fifteenth. The Monegasque made a successful move on Romain Grosjean into La Rascasse on Lap 7. He tried replicating the manoeuvre on Nico Hülkenberg on the next lap, but his right-rear made contact with the barrier. That left Leclerc with a puncture and terminal damage to his floor as he was cruising back to the pits.

The leftover debris meant an early Safety Car, as the top four pitted before they caught up to it. Hamilton’s stop was excellent but an unsafe release from Aston Martin Red Bull Racing had left Verstappen touching Bottas in the pit lane, which had forced the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver pitting the following lap for a new front wing.

The order at the restart on Lap 14 was Hamilton in front of Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Bottas. The stewards meanwhile had investigated the pit lane incident and awarded the Dutchman a five-second time penalty for an unsafe pit release. Shortly after, Leclerc returned to the pits to retire from his home race for the second year running.

The top four remained unchanged but whilst Hamilton was struggling to maintain grip on his medium compound tyres, Verstappen was continuing to stay with him on his hard set. With three laps to go, he had made a lunge down the inside of the championship leader, into the Nouvelle chicane, but there was no room for the cars to make it through side by side, forcing the Brit to miss the chicane after the pair had touched.

At the end of the race, Verstappen dropped to fourth with his penalty, promoting Vettel and Bottas to second and third, which means Mercedes fail to finish one and two for the first time this year. Pierre Gasly crossed the line in fifth, just under ten seconds behind the winner and setting the fastest lap of the race earns him an extra point. Carlos Sainz achieved his best result of the season with sixth for McLaren F1 Team, while the two Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda cars of Daniil Kvyat and Alexander Albon produced superb drives to seventh and eighth.

Last year’s winner Daniel Ricciardo was elevated to ninth for Renault F1 Team at the expense of Romain Grosjean, who was handed a five-second time penalty for crossing the pit lane exit after his last stop.

Lewis Hamilton’s third victory in Monte Carlo sees him extend his lead to seventeen points over second place Valtteri Bottas in the Drivers’ Championship after six rounds. In the Constructors’ race, Mercedes have furthered their gap to Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow to an outstanding one-hundred and eighteen points.

