Kevin Magnussen Wants Strong Qualifying Around ‘Hard To Overtake’ Monte-Carlo

Kevin Magnussen aims to have a strong qualifying session around the streets of Monte-Carlo ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, following on from his seventh place finish in Spain.

The Rich Energy Haas F1 driver scored his seconds points finish of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix, as well as leading Haas’ first double points finish of the season as team-mate Romain Grosjean claimed his first points of the season.

Haas have suffered a slow start to the season after finding it challenging to get the Pirelli tyres working in the operating window. But at Barcelona, the team turned around their misfortunes and collected a seventh and tenth place result respectfully.

The American team brought upgrades in Barcelona for the VF-19 with a unique plan by having one driver test the new spec whilst the other runs the old spec. The plan paid off with both drivers securing the fourth race for the race.

Magnussen had a great race around the Barcelona circuit and felt the plan to run different specs ahead of the weekend was a good idea and believe they can make good progress with the date they’ve collected.

“It was great to have a strong weekend from start to finish. I was very happy for the team to score points with both cars,” said Magnussen.

“I think it was a good plan to split the cars, running with the old and the new in order to compare directly. We got some good data. So, hopefully we’re able to make some quick progress because of that.”

Haas struggled to get the tyres up to temperature and working, which has cost them valuable results. But the team turned around their form in Spain and hope they can continue in Monaco. Pirelli will introduce the softest compounds available with the C5-C4 range being introduced for Monaco and the next race in Canada.

Despite this breakthrough result, the Danish driver feels it is still an issue and needs investigating in order for the team to continue their form.

“Temperatures on the track surface and the layout made the difference. It’s still an issue we’re investigating and making progress on,” continued Magnussen.

“It’s a very different track. We’ll see about the temperatures there, but I think we might struggle to use what we had in Barcelona in Monaco, which is always the case. We’ll see how we go.”

The Principality of Monaco often provides one of the toughest challenges for the drivers as the twisty streets of Monte-Carlo gives limited changes for overtaking during the race, leaving Saturday’s qualifying session the most important session of the season.

Magnussen has noted the chances of overtaking and hopes for a strong qualifying session, as well as good pace for the race on Sunday.

“Hopefully, we can be strong in Monaco qualifying. The race is always a different story there as it’s so hard to overtake. Obviously, we still want to be fast in the race. We’re going to work hard to have good pace and keep the tyres in their windows.”