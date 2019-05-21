Lando Norris Focused On Getting It Right On Saturday Around Monaco

McLaren F1 Team‘s Lando Norris is looking forward to heading back to Monaco, a place where he claimed a podium finish in FIA Formula 2 and has noted that a lot of focus will go into Saturday’s qualifying session.

Norris comes into the Monaco weekend following retirement from the Spanish Grand Prix. The British driver’s race ended when he made contact with the Racing Point of Lance Stroll at Turn 2, sending both cars out of the race as a result.

The rookie racing at the Woking based team hopes to bounce back from his second retirement of the season by returning to the track where he claimed a third place result in last year’s F2 sprint race.

Norris’ weekend in F2 last year with Carlin went from bad to good as he crashed in his qualifying group, sending him down the order for the race. In the first race of the weekend, Norris was caught in an incident with Ralph Boschung which sent the Swiss driver out of the race. He was penalised as a result, but finished within the top eight.

The Sprint race saw Norris’ weekend turn as he was in contention for the race throughout as he followed behind the Charouz Racing System of Antonio Fuoco. But Norris couldn’t find his way pass to take the win. He lost second due to a time penalty for going too fast under Virtual Safety Car conditions, demoting him to third and handing Fuoco’s team-mate Louis Delétraz second place.

Norris has noted the difficulty of passing around the streets of Monte-Carlo, and aims to achieve a strong qualifying result in a bid to take advantage of any dramas that could occur around the famous street circuit.

“I’m looking forward to heading back to Monaco, it’s a really cool circuit and I managed to get on the podium there last year in F2. This track requires all your concentration and there’s never really a break anywhere around the lap,” said Norris.

“There’s a lot of focus on getting it right on Saturday – it can really make or break your weekend as there aren’t many overtaking opportunities there come Sunday.

“My target is to put in a good performance in quali and place ourselves in a position to take advantage of any mid-race drama. The key to scoring points here is to ensure we have a clean race.”