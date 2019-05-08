Lando Norris “Hitting the Ground Running” in Barcelona

Lando Norris is promising strong results as Formula 1 heads to Europe and a series of circuits on which the rookie has previous experience, starting with the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix.

Of the opening four races of 2019, Norris had experience of two tracks and scored a good haul of points from both of them. The rookie currently sits ninth in the drivers’ championship on twelve points and looks to add to his tally during the coming ‘European season’.

“I’m looking forward to starting the European season; there are a few circuits coming up that I’ve raced at before, including Barcelona,” said Norris. “Racing at tracks I know helps me hit the ground running when preparing for the weekend.”

Unlike his two points-scoring runs in Bahrain and Azerbaijan, Norris brings more than just his lower formula experience to Barcelona having completed pre-season testing in February for his McLaren F1 Team.

“It only feels like yesterday that we were in Spain for pre-season testing.

“Heading back to where we first tested the car should give us a good indication of the car’s performance and the areas we need to improve. It’s also good to have the Brand Centre back for the European races, it really adds to the atmosphere in the paddock.”