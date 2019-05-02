Le Mans Esports Series Reveals Format For Super Final At 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans

The Le Mans Esports Series have revealed their format they’ll use for the Super Final that will take place at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Super Final theme is aiming to celebrate the spirit of one of Motorsports’ most prestigious and historical events. The series will be welcoming thirty gamers who will be competing to come out on top. The entry list was announced earlier this week.

Nine races will take place on the Xbox One exclusive title Forza Motorsport 7 and to encourage variety, narrative and strategy within the competition, the teams have been given a budget of €150million to build a ‘fantasy garage’ with seven different category of cars to use over the nine races.

Teams will have a pre-determined selection of cars to choose from for the nine races; cars such as the Ferrari 250LM, Sauber-Mercedes C9, Mazda 787B and the Ford GT40 MkII all included to recreate some of the historic battles from Le Mans.

The series started at last year’s 6 Hours of Silverstone, with the first qualification stage taking place in the actual race paddock. Further on-site qualifiers took place at the Fuji Speedway and at the 2019 Autosport International Show, as the series collaborates with the Motorsport Network Group. Online qualifiers also took place around Silverstone, Fuji, Shanghai, Sebring and Spa-Francorchamps.

The Le Mans Esports Series will provide a unique twist for the first and final race of the series with a Le Mans style start, meaning the drivers will have to run to their simulator rigs and take the wheel to begin the race. The Le Mans Style start will be crucial for the final race of the Series, as points accumulated over the first eight races will decide the grid order and intervals for race nine.

Competitors will race both modern and classic variations of the Le Mans circuit, as well as racing at rounds from the World Endurance Championship such as Silverstone, Sebring and Spa-Francorchamps.

The champions of the Le Mans Esports Series will celebrate on the infamous podium at the French circuit and will take home $100,000 of the prize pool.

Line-Up For Le Mans Esports Series Super Final