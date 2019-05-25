Leclerc Fastest In Final Monaco Practice While Vettel Crashes

Charles Leclerc halted Mercedes AMG-Motorsport’s Monaco Grand Prix charge as he topped Free Practice 3 but his Scuderia Ferrari team-mate ended the session in the barriers.

Leclerc was half a tenth faster than Valtteri Bottas who ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel was fourteenth fastest after crashing out the session at turn one as he locked up his front right tyre and went straight to the scene of the accident.

Max Verstappen kept the front three honest as he was fourth fastest with the other Red Bull Racing of Pierre Gasly in fifth.

Antonio Giovinazzi showed the Alfa Romeo Racing has pace at the Circuit de Monaco as he was sixth fastest ahead of Daniil Kvyat in the Scuderia Toro Rosso. Both their team-mates were in the top ten with Kimi Räikkönen ahead of Alexander Albon.

The Haas F1 Team of Kevin Magnussen was sandwiched between in eighth place.

The two McLaren F1 Team were the first cars out on to the track as they tried to gain back time after Carlos Sainz Jr. had lot the majority of Free Practice 1 on Thursday. Albon was the first driver to put in a competitive time before Leclerc went faster however the times would fall throughout the hour session.

Both Mercedes went to the top of the timing sheets before Vettel brought out the virtual safety car after he locked up at turn one and crashed into the barrier putting the mechanics under pressure to get the car ready for qualifying later.

The usual Monaco traffic caused drivers problems with Lance Stroll getting in the way of Leclerc but the home favourite was able to go to the top of the timing sheets as times continued to fall.

Stroll had to use the run off area at the first corner after he locked up as the Racing Point F1 Team struggled on the streets of Monte-Carlo while both British drivers missed the chicane at the swimming pool section as everyone tried to find the limits ahead of qualifying.

Less than two seconds separated the top 17 drivers ahead of the most important qualifying session of the year.