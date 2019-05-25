Formula 2

Luca Ghiotto And Mahaveer Raghunathan Handed Three Place Grid Drop For France

by Aaron Gillard
Ghiotto - UNI-Virtuosi - Monaco
Credit: Andy Hone/LAT Images/FIA Formula 2

UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto and MP Motorsport‘s Mahaveer Raghunathan have both been handed three place grid penalties for the next FIA Formula 2 round in France.

Both drivers retired from the Sprint race after the two collided with each other at the Hotel hairpin. Ghiotto made a late attempt to pass the Indian driver in the corner, only to find the Italian carried too much speed and made contact, sending both cars into the barriers.

The stewards investigated the incident and found that Ghiotto was to blame for the incident and will receive a three place grid drop for the Feature race at Paul Ricard in four weeks time.

It has been a disappointing weekend for the Virtuosi driver, after losing second place in race one due to have been found using rack stops that were over the thickness as stated by the regulations.

Raghunathan didn’t leave Monaco without a penalty as he was found guilty of gaining an advantage at the start of the race by cutting the first turn and driving through the pit exit.

The Indian driver breached Article 27.3 in the regulations and he too will face a three place grid drop along with Ghiotto for Paul Ricard.

