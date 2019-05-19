Max Verstappen Aims To Put His Accident History Around Monaco Circuit Behind

Max Verstappen hopes this year’s edition of the Monaco Grand Prix will be the year he turns it around after losing a potential Grand Prix win last year by crashing out and destroying his weekend in Free Practice 3.

The Dutch driver and then Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team-mate Daniel Ricciardo were among the quickest drivers in last year’s Monaco Grand Prix. Verstappen was in contention for pole position around the Principality, until he crashed heavily in the final minutes of FP3, a few hours before the crucial qualifying session began.

Verstappen’s car couldn’t be repaired in time for qualifying and started the race in last place, whilst Ricciardo claimed pole position and eventually the race win despite suffering a MGU-K failure throughout the late stages of the race. Verstappen ended in ninth place and lost out on what could of been a potential race win.

The opening races of 2018 season proved to be challenging for Verstappen as he found himself in six separate accidents in six races. The young Dutchman’s frustration was noted at the Canadian Grand Prix when during the press conference prior to the weekend, he was annoyed over the constant questions about those accidents.

Since then, Verstappen has performed strongly and in the 2019 season, is having his best start in F1 by claiming two podiums in Australia and Spain, as well as placing himself third overall in the championship ahead of both Scuderia Ferrari drivers.

Red Bull often have performed strongly around the streets of Monte-Carlo and Verstappen hopes this is the year he can put all the accidents in Monaco behind him and have a good weekend.

“It was great to be back on the podium in Barcelona and now I’m looking forward to Monaco,” said Verstappen.

“It’s a very special and hectic weekend, and for sure it’s a lot of fun. It’s a street circuit with a lot of history and it’s not been the best one for me over the last few years, but hopefully it’s time to turn this around.

“I live in Monaco so it’s nice to sleep in my own apartment instead of a hotel, and a few of my friends and family will be there so I’m looking forward to seeing them and having a good weekend.”