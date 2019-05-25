Microtransactions To Feature In Codemasters’ F1 2019 Game

A form of microtransactions will feature in the Multiplayer aspect of Codemasters Studios‘ F1 2019 Game.

This seasons’ edition of the F1 Game is set to release on the 28th June, the earliest any Codemasters F1 title has been released since obtaining the rights in 2009. The F1 2019 game will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

For the 2019 game, Codemasters have collaborated with Formula 1’s Managing Director of Motorsports and Technical Director Ross Brawn and his group of engineers into creating a 2019-spec car. The car will be used for the multiplayer side of the game and for the 2019 season prior to the launch. Full accurate models of the 2019 cars will be released post-launch.

The Multiplayer side of the game will introduce a new range of customisation for the players; including designs to the players’ helmets, liveries, gloves, race suits and badges. Those who pre-ordered the Legends Edition of the game, will get special liveries of F1 legends Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Customisation for the F1 game presents new opportunities for players to showcase themselves with new designs and create an identity online. Various designs will be made available in-game, with further designs unlockable by completing different events within the game.

But according to a report by Screenrant who previewed the F1 2019 game, players can use in-game currency they gain in Multiplayer to unlock new gear and skins. However, there will be a premium option where real money can only be used to buy additional variants of customisation.

Microtransations has been a common feature within games throughout the recent generation of consoles and online platforms. The ability to use microtransations allows additional gear and special skins for players to collect, but at the cost real-life money or in-game currency they’ve collected – although this method takes time and a lot of ‘grinding’ in-game to achieve. These can either purchased individually or via packs, which doesn’t fully guarantee whether the player will get the item they want.

Some titles allow certain cars, weapons or gear through microtransations, allowing a ‘pay-to-win’ system which has often created negative criticism and an unfair aspect in the games, virtually giving those who paid for the extra content an advantage.

Games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty have adapted microtransations in their recent titles via loot boxes and premium markets, which has helped increase grossing within the game. These titles focus solely on player customisations, however, franchises such as Halo use microtransations for Halo 5: Guardians which gives players collection of weapons, but they have compensated this by making their map packs free.

In racing titles, Forza Motorsport 7 used loot boxes and microtransations, but had fallen into the hole of ‘pay-to-win’ and received negative reviews. Turn 10, the developers of the game, has since removed this feature in the game.

In the report by Screenrant, they reported that the game will include a form of microtransations, with F1’s Game Director Lee Mather confirming a high level range of customisation will be available to purchase using real-money, as well as rewards for players for completing certain events.

“We confirmed that there are indeed a form of microtransactions in the game, and while players can use the currency they earn in multiplayer to unlock new skins and gear, there will be premium options which can only be purchased using real money,”

“When asked if you can only unlock items from the Premium Tier using cash, Mather confirms, “For the very high level ones, yes.” Furthermore, there are customization items that can only be obtained through completing certain events; they are unlocked as rewards.”