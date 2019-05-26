More Pain for Williams Racing Duo After Last Row Lock out for Monaco Grand Prix

George Russell felt he did everything he could during Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix, but his best lap in Q1 was only good enough for nineteenth position and a place on the back row of the grid.

Williams Racing continue to struggle in 2019 and remain the only team on the grid without a point to their name after the opening five races of the campaign, but with Russell and team-mate Robert Kubica on the back row at the Circuit de Monaco, hopes are not high that this unwanted statistic will change on Sunday afternoon.

Russell admitted it was a ‘thrill’ to complete a lap around Monaco in Qualifying trim, but the pace was just not there to challenge those in front, and he feels he will need to profit from mistakes from other drivers to gain positions on race day.

“I felt like we maximised qualifying,” said Russell. “I was pleased with my lap at the end, I put it all on the line and got the most out of the car. It was pretty fun and a thrill to complete a lap like that around the streets of Monaco.

“For the race, I need to keep it on the black stuff, out of the walls and pick up the pieces from other people’s mistakes.”

Team-mate Kubica will join Russell on the back row on Sunday, with the Pole also feeling that he did everything he could to maximise Williams’ performance on Saturday. Kubica’s lap of 1:13.751 was just under three-tenths of a second back of Russell, who continues to lead the inter-team battle at the rear of the field.

“The conditions today were better in terms of the feeling and the grip, but that was the case for everybody,” said Kubica. “From a driving and operational point of view we did everything that we could, but we were unlucky with traffic when we left the garage.

“All in all, it was a smooth session and tomorrow will be difficult race.”