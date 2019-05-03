MotoGP Esports Champion Lorenzo Daretti Joins Monster Energy Yamaha

Two-time MotoGP Esports champion Lorenzo Daretti has teamed up with Monster Energy Yamaha, becoming the first team to announce their rider for upcoming series.

Daretti claimed the two MotoGp Esports championships in Valencia, when the Italian-born rider displayed his skills and speed on the official MotoGP games by Milestone.

Ahead of the 2019 season, where another year of the MotoGP Esports will commence, Yamaha became the first official MotoGP team to announce their rider in a special presentation in Jerez, ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

A presentation at Monster Energy Yamaha’s hospitality welcomed journalists from the MotoGP and Esports world, as Managing Director at Yamaha, Lin Jarvis announced the signing of Daretti with a showreel of his performance from the 2017 and 2018 series.

Daretti entered the stage, geared with his own rider gear as matched with his avatar within the MotoGP 19 game. The nineteen-year old was also presented with a duplicate of YZF-R1, sporting his racing number, 58, and his logo ‘Trast73’.

Yamaha’s MotoGP riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales joined in with the presentation to welcome their third rider into the team. Daretti is also a keen rider and will participate in Yamaha events on track, one of which will be the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp in May.

Daretti said he feels proud to be the first official Esports rider to be signed within a MotoGP team and is ready for the challenge of holding onto his Esports crown, starting with the championship qualifiers.

“I‘m really proud to start this new season as an official eSport rider for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP. Being a part of this team, which immediately welcomed me with open arms, is an indescribable emotion,” said the Italian rider.

“After two world titles, this year it will be harder to repeat myself, because my rivals are getting more and more professional and determined. But the fact that I am the first officially signed rider in the history of the sport gives me an extra boost and I will prepare myself to the maximum to get ready for the challenge.

“I would like to thank Yamaha for the trust they have placed in me since day one, and I‘m looking forward to starting the 2019 championship qualifying and beginning this new adventure on the track.”

Daretti entered in the Esports competition via completing in online challenges on the Xbox One, which earned him an entry into the semi-final, before the final twelve riders would face each other in the grand final taking place in Valencia, the venue of the final MotoGP championship race.

As a result of his success in the series, the Rome-born rider won a BMW M240i as one of the many prizes he claimed with the title. In preparation for the upcoming season, Daretti has been given a new, high performance laptop by MSI.

During the presentation with the Yamaha hospitality, Daretti displayed his skills by performing a lap around the Jerez circuit, before challenging any journalists who wanted to put his Esports talents to the test.

Jarvis from Yamaha is glad to welcome the nineteen-year old who will be determined to claim a third world title, adding that his signing is a special moment for the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer and that the Esports aspect is an industry that is rapidly growing.

“This is a very special occasion for him as well as Yamaha: he has become the first official eSport rider signed by a MotoGP team. It‘s a significant step, as we believe eSports and MotoGP can have a great shared future,” added Jarvis.

“We have kept an eye on the developments of the MotoGP eSport Championship in the last two years and Lorenzo struck us with his talent and professionalism and obviously also with his two World Champion titles. The fact that he is also the proud owner of an R6 that he uses for track days was really the icing on the cake that convinced us he had to be our eSports rider! We wish to support and encourage Lorenzo this season in whatever way he needs.

“It won‘t be easy to make it a hat-trick crown. eSports is a sector that is rapidly growing, so the competition gets fiercer every year, but we have a lot of faith in Lorenzo’s abilities and are looking forward to a good championship year for him.

“He will also be joining us at several MotoGP races and other Yamaha promotional events, so we hope the fans of eSports and MotoGP will continue to keep an eye on this young talent and say hello to him when he‘s in the paddock.”