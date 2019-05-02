Nico Hülkenberg ‘consistently struggled’ in Baku

Renault F1 Team driver Nico Hulkenberg failed to score points for the third race in a row as he struggled to find form in Azerbaijan.

The German racer started his season strongly in Australia and finished seventh but, since then, he’s found life on the track difficult.

In fact, the whole team have yet to recreate their performances from their impressive season last year and Baku was just a further example of Renault’s current difficulties.

And, after finishing fourteenth in Baku, Hülkenberg seemed deflated and admitted he’d struggled all weekend.

“It’s been a tough weekend. Today I had no response or anything to offer.” said Hülkenberg. “I was pushing really hard, I felt like I was driving as best as I could but couldn’t extract the maximum from the car today.

“It’s been difficult from lap one on Friday and we’ve consistently struggled.”

Renault currently sit seventh in the constructors championship and must improve quickly if they are to match their result last year.

They managed to finish fourth and ‘best of the rest’ last year but after a dismal start to the season, the French outfit are languishing in the tight midfield pack.

However, Hulkenberg is positive the team can turn things around and is hopeful for a turn in fortunes in Barcelona.

“We have a lot to investigate going forward, but maybe it’s one of those mysterious weekends, which happen.

“It’s a bitter one for me and the team, but we’ll move on from this and be as best prepared for the next one.”