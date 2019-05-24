Nyck de Vries Wins Chaotic And Bizarre Monaco F2 Feature Race

ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries captures victory around the streets of Monaco in a dramatic, chaotic and incident filled Feature race in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

The Dutch driver led the race from start to finish, despite a red flag and confusion over the regulations under the red flag conditions destroying his lead up front. But de Vries managed to keep his head down and grabbed his second win of the F2 season. UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto claimed second place ahead of Carlin‘s Nobuharu Matsuhita, capturing his first F2 podium since his return to the series.

Sérgio Sette Câmara in the DAMS grabbed fourth place, losing out on a podium place despite being in third for majority of the race until he made his mandatory pit stop late on. Campos‘ Dorian Boccolacci captured fifth place ahead of Guanyu Zhou.

A lap behind the race leaders came MP Motorsport‘s substitute driver Artem Markelov, who ended the Feature race in seventh place. Louis Delétraz takes eighth place and the reverse grid pole for the Sprint race on Saturday. The Carlin driver was highest placed driver who were a lap down due to the red flag caused by Mick Schumacher and Tatiana Calderón.

The two drivers caused a road block as La Rascasse, bringing out the red flag and began the reign of confusion that led to majority of the field being a whole lap down. An investigation is set to take place after the race regarding alleged race suspension infringement.

Calderon’s team-mate Anthoine Hubert captured ninth place ahead of Trident‘s Ralph Boschung, who rounds off the top ten and point scoring positions.

Prior to the race starting, Sauber Junior Team‘s Callum Ilott stopped on the grid due to his electronics catching fire, causing his car to shut down. The rest of the field completed an extra formation lap as Ilott was forced to retire from the race after grabbing his best qualifying result of the season with second place.

Pole sitter de Vries got off the line well and led the field through Turn 1. Ghiotto and Sette Câmara jumped to second and third whilst Schumacher lost fourth place to Hubert in the race to Sainte Devote. Markelov, Boschung and Calderón cut the first turn and would later be handed a ten second penalty in the race. On Lap 3, Schumacher made an aggressive, but successful pass on Hubert at Mirabeau for fourth position.

Jack Aitken in the Campos made his pit stop at the end of Lap 7, although the Anglo-Korean driver was down the field in the early stages of the race after a disappointing qualifying. Hubert and Gelael made their first stop on the following lap, but a slow stop from the Hubert’s Arden team allowed Gelael pass in the pit lane.

Aitken after making his pit stop found himself having to contend with the MP Motorsport of Mahaveer Raghunathan for sixteenth place. The Indian-Dutch driver heavily defended against the Campos driver, who tried everything to find his way pass. Eventually, the MP driver made his stop and allowed Aitken pass.

Latifi attempted a make a move against Schumacher at the Grand Hotel hairpin, but the Canadian made his move too late and hit the German causing damaging to his front wing on Lap 17. The DAMS driver was forced to make a second pit stop and dropped down the field in 15th place.

Schumacher remained on track after the Latifi incident, but then tried to pass Calderón at La Rascasse on the inside of the corner, resulting in the two cars colliding and sending the Arden facing the wrong way round, causing a block at the corner and bringing out the red flag.

The whole field caught up to the scene of the accident, causing a traffic jam as the marshals pushed both Calderón and Schumacher back into the pits. After the clearing the scene of the incident, the marshals pushed all drivers back into the pit lane as they prepare to restart from the race.

As a result of the red flag, de Vries lost his lead in the race and was yet to make his mandatory pit stop – as were Ghiotto and Sette Câmara. The top eight cars opted to take on new tyres, but would have to make a stop again as in the regulations, a pit stop under the red flag doesn’t count as a mandatory pit stop.

After the long wait, the race commenced once again under safety car conditions with de Vries leading ahead of Ghiotto and Sette Câmara, with the top eight still needing to make a stop with 21 laps left, as the rest of the field were a lap down due to the leading eight starting an additional lap before the red flag came out.

Schumacher was handed two penalties at the restart; a five second time for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, and a drive-through penalty for causing a collision with Calderon. de Vries resume the lead after the restart ahead of Ghiotto and Sette Câmara. Schumacher took his penalty and dropped down to 17th place.

Latifi attempted to make a second move at the Grand Hotel Hairpin, this time on Hubert for 11th place and once again, couldn’t make the move stick as he almost make contact with the Arden. Latifi a few laps later made another overtaking attempt at La Rascasse, but makes contact with Gelael and sent the Indonesian driver into the wall. The Canadian was handed a drive-through penalty as a result whilst Gelael retired from the race.

On Lap 35, Ghiotto and Matsushita made their mandatory pit stop, dropping down to third and fourth place. A lap later, leader de Vries and Sette Câmara followed into their pit boxes. de Vries remained in the lead whilst Ghiotto reclaiming second and Matsushita jumped up to third ahead of Sette Câmara.

Two incident occurred on Lap 39: Raghunathan tapped the back of Aitken at the Grand Hotel Hairpin, sending the Campos out of the race and Juan Manuel Correa crashed at the exit of the Swimming Pool section, ending the American driver’s race.

The safety car came out for two laps, returning into the pits for de Vries to complete the final lap of race, who claimed the victory with ease in his final journey around the Monaco street circuit. Ghiotto and Matsushita fill the podium places as Delétraz in eighth place, will start on pole for the Sprint race.