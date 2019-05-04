Gasly Confident That Red Bull Can Be Competitive With New Upgrades In Barcelona

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Pierre Gasly says he’s excited to see upgrades be brought in for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix, believing that his team can be competitive around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Gasly suffered a painful Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the Frenchman was handed numerous penalties over the weekend at the Baku City Circuit. The Frenchman was forced to start from the pit lane after missing the FIA weighbridge during practice, as well as being disqualified from qualifying for excessive fuel flow and handed grid penalties for changing components to his Honda power unit.

The Frenchman managed to deliver a strong comeback drive through the field and had a solid race pace that found himself within the top six. But prior to his pit stop in the latter stages of the race, a driveshaft failure meant he was forced to retire from the race.

The first European race of the season in Spain marks the first stage where teams will introduce their upgrades to the cars. The Barcelona circuit hosted pre-season testing where most of the F1 drivers have completed century of laps with their new cars before the season begun.

Gasly commented on the Barcelona track saying that it is a track everyone knows thanks to testing, plus feels confident that Red Bull can be competitive around the 2.8 mile circuit with the new upgrades coming in.

“Barcelona is kind of a cool race because you’re back in Europe and it marks the start of the middle part of the season,” said Gasly.

“It’s also a track where I’ve driven most of my laps, because going back to my junior career, we always tested there, so it’s a track everyone knows well.

“It’s a really exciting time as Spain is where you have upgrades coming and that’s really when you see the step everybody is making. I think the Team has always been competitive there so I’m excited to see the performance we can achieve.”

Gasly’s debut season at Red Bull has been nothing but rocky. The Frenchman is still getting to grips with his car and has only started delivering the pace in the race. Gasly has only been in Qualifying 3 once back at the Chinese Grand Prix, where he got his best result of sixth place.

His Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen has collected the team’s only podium of the season, coming at the first race in Australia with third place.

With the first race back in Europe and a location that is close to Gasly’s home country of France, the twenty-three year old is hoping to see the passionate fans and some French support in the grandstands to give him a boost for the weekend.

“You usually find the fans are pretty passionate in Spain so I expect a lot of people and it’s a race with a massive crowd,” commented Gasly.

“For sure you have more French people there as it’s close to France so there’s a bit more support and seeing the flags in the grandstands is a nice feeling that gives you an even bigger boost!”