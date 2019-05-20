Pierre Gasly On Monaco Qualifying: “It’s Just The Rush Of Adrenaline During Those 70 Seconds”

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Pierre Gasly says the adrenaline rush around the Circuit de Monaco makes it one of the most exciting qualifying sessions of the season.

Gasly arrives into the Monaco Grand Prix after finishing sixth place at the last round at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. His Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen collected the team’s second podium finish of the season, capturing third place behind the two Mercedes AMG Petronas drivers.

Red Bull look to come into this weekend with a chance of grabbing a strong result, having delivered strong results around the Principality in the past with last year seeing former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo taking both pole position and the win.

Both Ricciardo and Verstappen that weekend were the quickest drivers in Monte-Carlo, but Verstappen’s accident in the final moments of Free Practice 3 cost him a potential pole position and win over the weekend. The accident allowed Ricciardo to snatch both pole and win, but the race win almost went away when an MGU-K failure occurred halfway through the race, limiting his power output with the engine.

Gasly last year performed strongly in the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda by finishing seventh place, his third best result of the 2018 season.

Ahead of this year’s edition of the Monaco Grand Prix, the twenty-three year old spoke about how the qualifying session around the infamous Monaco circuit will be exciting due to the tightness of the track and being a second home race for him, with the Principality of Monaco located a few kilometres away from the south of France.

“Monaco is such a special and unique weekend and it’s probably one of my favourites,” said Gasly.

“One lap in qualifying can be the most exciting of the season. It’s just the rush of adrenaline during those 70 seconds, you’re almost touching the walls. Something I also love is that it’s a technical track and the feeling I got there last year on Saturday was amazing.

“I had a great race with my second best result of the season, so I’m looking forward to going back and keeping up the momentum.

“It’s also my second home race of the season which feels special because my friends and family will be there and there’s lots of support from France which gives me a boost during the weekend.”