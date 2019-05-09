Porsche Supercup Runner-up Nick Yelloly lands Racing Point F1 Test Drive

2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup runner-up and 2019 BMW Factory driver Nick Yelloly will drive for SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team in the upcoming in-season test at Barcelona.

Yelloly finished second overall in last year’s Porsche Supercup, falling seven points short from eventual champion Michael Ammermüller. Yelloly currently drives for BMW Motorsport as a factory driver, collecting three wins already in 2019 in the China GT Series.

The Solihull-born driver previously raced in F1’s support series, GP2 and GP3 Series between 2011 and 2015, where he achieved a best championship result of sixth place in 2014 with Status Grand Prix.

As well as his racing with Porsches and GT cars, Yelloly has conducted hundreds of hours worth of simulator work for the Racing Point team, helping the team develop in their 2019 season. The Silverstone-based team currently hold fifth place with 17 points, one point ahead of McLaren F1 Team.

Yelloly has been part of the team, formally known as Force India since 2014 and last took part in a test with the team in 2015, driving the VJM08. Now, the Briton will get a taste of a modern-F1 car as part of the second in-season test.

The F1 teams will stay at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after the Spanish Grand Prix to conduct two days worth of testing. Yelloly will drive on both Tuesday and Wednesday next week whilst Racing Point drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez will share duties in a second car as part of Pirelli‘s 2020 tyre test.

Yelloly is looking forward to returning behind a wheel of an F1 car again and hopes the test will allow the team to push forward like his previous outing in 2015.

“I’m really looking forward to jumping back in an F1 car again for the first time since 2015 and in the current spec!” said Yelloly.

“Testing the car will next week will further aid my abilities to develop both simulator and car moving forwards as it did in 2015”

“As I do so much work in the simulator at Racing Point it’s always a huge benefit to drive and feel the car in real life, so Tuesday cannot come soon enough”