Räikkönen Looking To Barcelona Test To “Turn Things Around” After Point-less Spanish GP

A downbeat Kimi Räikkönen says Alfa Romeo Racing are in desperate need of this week’s in-season test following a frustrating and point-less 2019 Spanish Grand Prix.

Räikkönen struggled for pace in Barcelona, qualifying fourteenth. A mistake on lap one saw him slide wide at turn four and take a trip through the gravel trap before struggling to make up ground throughout the remainder of the race, finishing where he started in fourteenth and outside the points paying positions for the first time this season.

The Finn says Alfa Romeo need this week’s test to “help turn things around.”

“What can I say? Good that we have two days of testing ahead,” said Räikkönen. “We need that and hopefully we can figure out what the problems are.

“Overall it was not an easy weekend for us – having said that, at the end of the race we had the same speed as the guys in front of us but there was only so much we could do with that.

“Me going wide in lap 1 didn’t help, but after the start I desperately tried to gain a few positions but it was slippery and I went wide. Pretty disappointing, but as I said, the test will hopefully help to turn things around.”