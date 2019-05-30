Sauber Esports Release Sonuc Saltunc Ahead of 2019 F1 Esports Series Pro Draft

Sauber Esports have released last year’s Pro Draft third round pick Sounc Saltunc ahead of the 2019 F1 New Balance Esports Series.

Sonuc, brother to Salih Saltunc, was selected sixteenth and last overall in the 2018 F1 Esports Pro Draft, linking up with his brother with the then Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Esports Team.

Both Saltunc brothers are partnered with Veloce Esports, the Esports team who supports the Sauber Esports team and throughout the 2018 F1 Esports Season, both brothers raced alongside each other. Sauber’s second round pick Allert Van Der Wal also competed in majority of the races. Salih won one race in the 2018 campaign, taking victory in Race 7 at Germany.

Sonuc raced in seven of the ten races in the calendar with his best result coming in Race 5 at Silverstone, where he finished fifth overall. In the drivers’ championship, Sonuc scored 14 points towards a 16th place finish.

Ahead of the 2019 F1 Esports Season, Sonuc confirmed on his Twitter that he has been released by Sauber Esports ahead of the 2019 Season. Sonuc is eligible to re-enter the series through this year’s Pro Draft, if he chooses to do so. 2017 F1 Esports Runner-up and third place drivers, Fabrizio Donoso Delgado and Sven Zurner were also released from their teams.

ANOUNCEMENT



Unfortunately my journey with @SauberEsports is over, I appreciate everything they’ve done for me and having me on board with the team, most likely gonna reenter the Pro Draft



Hopefully can be part of 2019 season as I still want to prove myself on track



Thank you🙏 — Sonuç T Saltunç (@Veloce_Alonso) May 29, 2019

“Unfortunately my journey with Sauber Esports is over, I appreciate everything they’ve done for me and having me on board with the team,” said Saltunc.

“Most likely gonna re-enter the Pro Draft. Hopefully can be part of 2019 season as I still want to prove myself on track”

The Pro Draft will commence on the 17th July in London, where the 40 gamers who have qualified through the race-off or have been released from their Esports teams last season will be picked from nine of the officials Esports teams. All teams must at least make one pick in this year’s draft.

Once the teams have made their picks, the series will commence in September and run through until December with four lives shows taking place at the GFinity Arena in London.