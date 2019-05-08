Sebastian Vettel Aims To Put Lack Of Ferrari Victory In Barcelona Right This Year

Sebastian Vettel hopes to ‘put things right’ with his first win around Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Scuderia Ferrari colours at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Italian team has suffered a difficult start to the season, failing to live up to the strong pace shown from pre-season as rivals Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport secured four consecutive one-two finishes in the opening four races.

Vettel has stepped onto the podium twice, at Chinese and Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but the German hasn’t settled in with his new Ferrari SF90, revealing that he isn’t fully comfortable with the car.

Ferrari are hoping to mount a comeback fight to take on the Silver Arrows with new upgrades being introduced onto the car, including a new engine upgrade in a bid to boost performance.

Vettel won the Spanish Grand Prix back in 2011, but has never won for Ferrari in the five years he has been with the team. His closest attempt was in 2017 when Vettel and rival Lewis Hamilton dueled for the win of the race. Hamilton won with Vettel closely behind in second place.

Looking ahead to the upcoming race, Vettel admits he enjoys the Catalan circuit and notes that the final sector can be harsh on the tyres if any mistake is made when setting a lap.

“I know the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit perfectly and the uphill turn 3 and turn 9 are definitely the most fun,” said Vettel.

“I think the way the final sector is now means it’s not as interesting as it used to be, but it is probably even more crucial when it comes to setting a time.

“In fact, you have to be careful not to make any mistakes, because it’s all too easy to ruin the tyres in this sector and lose precious tenths.

“I’ve always had very positive weekends in Barcelona with Ferrari, even if we’ve never won. I hope this might be the moment to put that right.”