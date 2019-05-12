SMP Racing Steals Silverstone Win

SMP Racing Steals the win from the Lamborghini horde at round 2 of the Blancpain GT Endurance Cup at Silverstone.

Miguel Molina, Mikhail Aleshin and Davide Rigon sliced though the field after starting back in 10th on the grid. The Silverstone race was drama filled from the very drop of the flag at 3pm.

All 48 cars of the field got through copse and kept calm but as the pack exited Becketts the mid field began to lose their cool. Nyls Stevenart in the #26 Sainteloc Audi had contact and had a puncture heading through chapel sending the pack into a frenzy of avoiding manoeuvres.

The cars were scattering heading down the hangar straight but unfortunately the #488 Ferrari of Rinaldi Racing, #59 Garage 59 Aston Martin and the #88 Akka ASP Mercedes were all caught up in the accident writing them completely out of the race before they’d even got through the first sector.

The pack would run behind the safety car for 20 minutes whilst the cars were cleared up and the Marshalls got to work on cleaning the circuit of all the debris from the multi car accident.

In their centenary year, Bentley were looking strong and had the pace from both #107 and #108. Bentley never has had the best of look when it comes to the racing and once again trouble struck the #108 Bentley with Alex Buncombe onboard. Buncombe came into contact with the #17 Belgian Audi Club and caused a puncture on the #108 Bentley Continental dropping them to the very back of the pack.

Back at the front the Lamborghini Trio of the #63 from Grasser Racing Team, #519 and #563 from Orange1 FFF Racing Team were just driving away from the field, the new Evo version of the Huracan is certainly suiting the circuit as all three looked super stable at all lints of the circuit.

50 minutes in though and the pole position car and leader from the start hits trouble. coming onto the pit straight #63 GRT Lamborghini had a puncture and was forced to limp a whole lap with the rear tyre carcass flailing around.

One hour down and the pit stops really were cycling through smoothly. #444 HB Racing Ferrari went into the gravel at Luffield in the hands of Jens Liebhauser, forcing a Full Course Yellow to be called by the race director.

1 hour 44 minutes to go and the FCY is removed to go racing once again.

Just past the half way mark and we see a huge accident on the exit of the pit lane just past copse. Taylor Proto onboard the #555 Orange1 FFF Racing Team Lamborghini was exiting the pitlane as he came into contact with the #97 Oman Racing with TF Sport Aston Martin. The #555 Lamborghini speared off to drivers right in the the barrier right whee the concrete wall starts with no tyre defence. This impact destroyed the cars front end but luckily Taylor Proto walked away with no injury at all.

The safety car was scrambled once again to collect up the field and control the racing whilst the Marshall clear up the accident. Whilst behind the safety car the #33 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari ground to a halt just rounding becketts corner thus extending the safety further to once again deal with another stricken car on circuit. Racing would begin with 70 minutes still left on the clock.

With the incidents that occurred in the second hour the race began to feel extremely fragmented. The driver stints in the 2nd hour became practically redundant due to the amount of time behind a safety car or in a FCY.

3rd hour hits and the cars are once again stopping for their final driver changes. #519 now had Giovanni Venturini who was leading Davide Rigon in his #72 SMP Racing Ferrari. Strakka Racing was holding a strong third in their #43 Mercedes AMG whilst Dries Vanthoor was wrestling the #2 Belgian Club Audi Team WRT car around and catching Jack Hawksworth in the #43 Strakka Mercedes. #563 Orange 1 FFF Racing Team was delayed from their pitstop error but was fighting back through the field and even passed Vanthoor and moved onto hunting down Hawksworth in his AMG Mercedes.

45 minutes Venturini was doing a sterling job at holding off the much faster Rigon, but coming out brooklands Rigon got much better driver out of the corner and took a dive up the inside of Venturini heading into Luffield to take the lead of the race with just under 15 minutes left. Davide Rigon would settle in and pull away from Venturini now whilst Hawksworth was coming under increasing pressure from Marco Mapelli in the #563 Lamborghini.

Mapelli took an adventurous and rather ambitious manoeuvre coming through club and Vale. Mapelli took a late dive which resulted in spinning the #43 Strakka Racing Mercedes out and damaged the rear suspension of his own #563.

Mapelli would struggle to hold onto the car for the rest of the minutes remaining whilst Hawksworth dropped down to 6th after the spin to only recover back to 5th the next lap due to the damaged car of Mapelli. All this action had left a stable Vanthoor come through and now sit pretty in 3rd position.

Rigon had pulled away at the front and came round Luffield for the final time on the 76th lap to claim the victory for SMP Racing in their Ferrari. Venturini held onto 2nd place and brought it home for Orange 1 FFF Racing team and Dries Vanthoor happily took the final step on the Podium for WRT Audi after starting the weekend absolutely nowhere on the pace.