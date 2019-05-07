Tatiana Calderón Hopeful To Get Alfa Romeo Formula 1 Test This Year

Tatiana Calderón says she’s hoping to get a test with the Alfa Romeo Racing F1 team during the 2019 season, as part of her duties as the team’s test driver.

The female Colombian driver currently races in F1’s support series, FIA Formula 2 with BWT Arden. She is one of eight rookies joining the F2 grid this year.

Calderón has been part of Alfa Romeo, once known as Sauber F1 since 2017, starting out as their simulator and development driver. She was later promoted to the team’s test driver this year.

She was granted her first F1 test drive with a modern Formula 1 car after last year’s Mexican Grand Prix, where she drove a 2018 Alfa Romeo Sauber around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for a promotional event.

The Arden driver hasn’t completed an in-season F1 test since joining the team, but has seen the likes of fellow F2 driver Mick Schumacher test with both Alfa Romeo and Ferrari. Sauber Junior Team driver Callum Ilott will test with Alfa Romeo in the post-Spanish Grand Prix test.

At the Spanish Grand Prix Media day prior to the weekend’s action at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Calderón says that she hopes that her chance to drive an F1 car will come this year.

“I hope to be able to drive a Formula 1 car this year,” said Calderon.

“I think I’m privileged to be able to do Formula 2 this year. We have potential but we still need to turn a corner.

“Let’s see if we (Alfa Romeo) can continue to fight in Montmelo. Kimi (Raikkonen) is relaxed and enjoying himself, which is when he shows his real potential.”

Calderón currently has no points after two rounds in Formula 2, but has shown promise having led part of the Baku Feature Race whilst on the alternative strategy. The twenty-six year old was on course for a possible points finish until a mechanical issue forced her to retire.

In the following Sprint race, Calderón was in the centre of a three-car opening lap crash and will have a three-place grid penalty to take for the next Formula 2 round in Barcelona, Spain.

She felt the race pace from the weekend in Azerbaijan was positive and hopes to get her first points as the series heads into the European rounds.

“Overall it was a quite difficult weekend. It’s a shame about Race 1 because we had a different strategy and we won’t ever know where I would have finished,” commented Calderón.

“But without the technical problem, I think a top-eight was definitely possible and it would have changed things for Race 2. But there’s no excuse for the crash. I had a really good start from 17th on the grid and I overtook quite a few cars into Turn 1.

“I misjudged the braking in Turn 2, I locked up and then I was a passenger from that point on. Taking the positives, our race pace is quite good and hopefully now that we go to Europe, where we know the tracks more, we can score our first points of the season.”