Toro Rosso And Honda Must ‘Work Hard As Possible’ To Maintain Competitiveness In Midfield

Honda F1 Technical Director Toyoharu Tanabe says the Japanese engine manufacturer and Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda must continue to work as hard as possible, after nearly having all four Honda-powered cars in the points.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso were on course to having all Red Bull cars achieving a points finish at the Spanish Grand Prix, but Alexander Albon lost out when he couldn’t find a way pass Rich Energy Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean for the final point.

Max Verstappen picked up Honda and Red Bull’s second podium of the season after a strong performance from the Dutch driver. Verstappen was able to pass Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap, after the German flatspotted his tyres when attempting to pass both Mercedes cars. Pierre Gasly in the second Red Bull claimed sixth place in the race around Barcelona.

Both Toro Rosso cars produced strong race pace in the midfield. Daniil Kvyat performed strongly in the points paying positions, creating a spectacular overtake around the outside of Kimi Räikkönen at Turn 4. But Kvyat lost time in the pits when the Italian team were caught napping whilst preparing for a double stop for the Russian and his team-mate.

Despite missing out on making four out of four Honda cars scoring, the Japanese’s F1 Technical Director, Toyoharu Tanabe feels satisfied with the overall pace and competitiveness of the Toro Rosso, aiming for more better results in the next round of races.

“It was satisfying to get our second podium finish of the season in the race where teams brought updates,” commented Tanabe.

“For a while it looked as though we might get all four of our cars into the points, but in the end, we just missed out on that, which was a shame, as Daniil and Alex had performed really well all weekend and the Toro Rosso car was again competitive in the mid field.

“Now we must simply carry on working as hard as possible with the aim of getting even better results in the coming races, maintaining the momentum we had here.”