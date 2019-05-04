Verstappen: Red Bull Need To Keep Maximising Results To Catch Mercedes, Ferrari

Max Verstappen says Aston Martin Red Bull Racing need to continue maximising their results in a bid to chase down the likes of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and Scuderia Ferrari.

Red Bull currently lie third overall in the constructors’ championship, but have delivered a strong start to the season with new partners Honda.

Verstappen has enjoyed a strong start to the season with a podium at the first race in Australia, collecting Honda’s first podium as an engine manufacturer since re-entering the sport back in 2015.

Red Bull’s newest driver Pierre Gasly has endured a mixed start within his new environment. The Frenchman hasn’t been able to replicate the pace of his team-mate in the opening four races, only achieving a best result of sixth place at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s weekend in Baku ended with a fourth place result, 17.493 seconds short from race winner Valtteri Bottas. Verstappen towards the final stages of the Grand Prix was closing down on the leading pack, but felt a late Virtual Safety Car caused by his team-mate cost him a shot at a podium finish.

The next round at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix will see the teams introduce their first round of upgrades for their cars. The teams return to the Catalan track having completed two weeks worth of pre-season testing in the winter prior of the start of the season.

This year’s Spanish Grand Prix will also mark three years since Verstappen captured his first ever win Formula 1 in his first outing with Red Bull, after swapping seats at Toro Rosso with the dropped Daniil Kvyat.

Verstappen looks ahead to the first European race of the year and expects the team to get settled around the 2.8 mile circuit having completed testing here over the winter.

“Our next race is back in Europe at Barcelona Circuit, which is the track where I won my first F1 race, so it is always a special one for me,” said Verstappen.

“It’s a good track and we all test there during pre-season so hopefully that will help us set-up the car straight away. Of course, the temperatures will be a bit different and everyone is bringing new parts to their cars, so it will be interesting to see how competitive we can be.”

Red Bull and Honda have surpassed expectations in their debut year together, with the pace of the Japanese engine manufacturer closely competing with the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari.

The combination of Honda’s improved package and Verstappen’s impressive start to the season, a vast improvement from the last two seasons, has allowed the Dutch driver to fight against the Ferrari’s of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. Verstappen is fourth in the standings with 51 points, one point away from third place Vettel.

Last year’s edition of the Spanish Grand Prix saw Red Bull capture a podium finish with Verstappen taking third place. The Milton Keynes based car found the car was well suited around the final sector of the track thanks to its twisty corners, benefiting the aerodynamics of the Red Bull.

Verstappen hopes that the team can continue to maximise their results they’ve achieved so far in a bid to close down the gap to rivals Mercedes and Ferrari.

“There are some fast corners so it’s always a challenging circuit, and being closer to home, it will be good to see so many fans in the grandstands.

“For us, the main thing is to keep maximising our results while we hopefully continue to close the gap to the championship leaders.”