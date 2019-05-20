W Series Leader Jamie Chadwick Joins Williams F1 As Development Driver

British female racing driver and W Series championship leader Jamie Chadwick has signed with ROKiT Williams Racing as their development driver.

Chadwick has enjoyed a career full of success in both single-seater and sports cars. She is currently competing the all-female W Series and is currently the championship leader after the first two rounds. The Bath-born driver claimed the first win in the series at the Hockenheimring earlier this month.

In 2015 Chadwick created history by becoming the youngest and first female driver to win a race in the British GT Championship, as well as winning the series overall alongside Ross Gunn. Last year she became the first female driver to win a British Formula 3 and in early 2019, won the MRF Winter Series.

After completing the second round of the W Series at Zolder where Chadwick finished second behind winner Beitske Visser, Williams announced that she has joined their racing drivers academy and will become the teams’ Development driver.

Chadwick will be fully immersed into the team both trackside and in the Grove-based factory. Alongside simulator programmes, media and marketing activities, the recently turned 21-year old will also attend three European races, starting at the British Grand Prix.

“It is a great honour to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy,” said Chadwick. “The time in the simulator is a fantastic opportunity to aid with my development.

“I look forward to spending time in the factory at Grove, immersing myself within the team and assisting wherever I can. Being a part of the Driver Academy is an amazing platform and I’m excited to get started.”

Williams have previously signed female drivers in the past, having former DTM driver Susie Wolff in the team between 2012 and 2015. Wolff got three free practice runs with Williams, as well as numerous tests and simulator runs before retiring at the end of the 2015 season.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams was present at the opening W Series race in Germany and ahead of the announcement, was delighted to have Chadwick join the team as their development driver.

“I am delighted to confirm that Jamie Chadwick has joined the Williams Racing Driver Academy in the role of Development Driver,” commented Williams.

“I have had the pleasure of watching Jamie race first hand in Hockenheim where she claimed victory at the season opening W Series race. Alongside her on-track commitments, Jamie will undertake simulator work for Williams, be immersed both trackside and at the factory with the team and will participate in marketing activities.”

Chadwick’s next race in the W Series will take place at the Misano circuit in Italy, commencing on the 8th June.