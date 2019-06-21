Alesi Penalised For Delétraz F2 Qualifying Crash; Will Start France Feature Race From Pit Lane

Trident‘s Giuliano Alesi has been penalised for his qualifying collision with Carlin‘s Louis Delétraz and will start Saturday’s FIA Formula 2 Feature race from the pit lane.

The French driver during the beginning of Qualifying for the fifth round of the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship in France, crashed into the back of Delétraz which resulted in ending Alesi’s session on the spot and damaging the Swiss driver’s rear wing.

The session received its first of two red flags as Alesi’s Trident team-mate Ralph Boschung caused the second one late into the session as his engine switched off.

Delétraz was able to return to the pits and resume running after the Carlin mechanics managed to fix his rear wing and the damage he sustained in the crash, qualifying in twelve place for the Feature race.

After an investigating by the race stewards, they deemed Alesi was at fault with the incident as he misjudged the distance between himself and Delétraz, which in turn resulted in the crash.

Despite causing the collision and not setting a lap time in qualifying, Alesi has been given permission to race, but will start from the first race of the weekend from the pit lane. DAMS‘ Sérgio Sette Câmara captured pole position, despite spinning and stalling his car in the final part of the session .