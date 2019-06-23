Anthoine Hubert Dominated To Home Victory In Formula 2 Sprint Race

French driver Anthoine Hubert wins the FIA Formula 2 Sprint race in his home country, claiming his second win in the series after a dominating performance.

The Arden driver started the race on reverse grid pole for the sprint race and faced no troubles throughout to claim his second sprint race win in a row, ahead of Sauber Junior Team‘s Juan Manuel Correa. The Renault Academy driver’s win is his second in three F2 races.

The American driver made his way through the field and fell short to the win by over two seconds. UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Guanyu Zhou captured third place, making it an all rookie podium at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Pole sitter Hubert started the race well and pulled away into the lead of the race whilst Jack Aitken started well from sixth place to jump up to second place ahead of Correa, Nicholas Latifi and Zhou on the opening lap.

After the opening three laps, Zhou managed to find his way past the DAMS of Latifi for fourth place at Turn 5. Aitken found himself under attack by Correa in the Sauber, passing the Anglo-Korean driver at the Turn 8 chicane for second.

The two continued their duel with Correa defending heavily against Aitken, forcing him off track. Zhou used this to his advantage and managed to made his way pass the Campos at the last corner for the final podium spot.

Louis Delétraz in the Carlin made a late lunge at the chicane for the final points paying position, passing MP Motorsport‘s Jordan King for eighth and holding onto the position after the chicane.

Aitken came under attack from the two DAMS cars of Latifi and Sérgio Sette Câmara for fourth place. The Canadian had a look at the chicane against the Campos car, but couldn’t execute a move whilst his team-mate looks into making a move past Latifi. Sette Câmara managed to make his way past on Lap 14 at Turn 3, but the two DAMS cars fought wheel-to-wheel after the Turn 8 chicane for fifth place with the Brazilian winning their inner team battle.

The Carlin of Delétraz made the jump to seventh place by passing Nyck de Vries at the final corner. The two dueled throughout the halfway stage of the race with de Vries leading the way of the pair, but the Carlin managed to surpass the ART Grand Prix car at the end of Lap 16 for seventh place.

The move allowed Delétraz to pull away from the Dutchman and set the fastest lap at one stage whilst de Vries left vulnerable to Callum Ilott and Nobuharu Matsushita for the last point of the race.

de Vries began to struggle with his tyres, allowing Ilott to make a move for the last points paying position with eighth place. Matsushita soon made his way past de Vries for ninth place as the ART dropped out of the points. Tatiana Calderón spun at the exit of Turn 11, which put her out of the race alongside retiree Mick Schumacher.

After dominating all of the race and facing no trouble throughout the race, Hubert took the chequered flag towards his second F2 win and on home soil, with the French supporters waving the Tricolore flags in support. Correa and Zhou round up the podium places, making it an all rookie podium.

Aitken finished in fourth despite a promising start to the race, but remained ahead of both DAMS cars of Sette Câmara and Latifi. Carlin’s Delétraz claimed seventh in the sprint race ahead of Ilott, who collects the final point in the race. Matsushita ended the race in ninth, but captured the fastest lap and leaves France with two points, as championship leader de Vries ended a challenging race in tenth.