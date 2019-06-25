Arjun Maini Replaces Dorian Boccolacci At Campos For Red Bull Ring, Silverstone F2 Rounds

Arjun Maini will make his return to the FIA Formula 2 series as he replaces Dorian Boccolacci at Campos Racing for the next two rounds of the 2019 season.

The Indian driver, who raced in F2 last year with Trident, joins the Spanish squad for the next round at the Red Bull Ring in Austria and at Silverstone. Maini competed in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, becoming the youngest Indian to race in the historical event.

Maini finished his rookie season in F2 sixteenth overall in the drivers’ standings, but was not picked up for the 2019 season until recently, as he partners up with race winner Jack Aitken. The twenty-one year old is also a Haas Development driver for their Formula 1 team.

With the news ahead of Round 6 of the F2 championship, Maini states that his goal is still to reach F1 and is prepared for the challenge of re-entering F2 with a new team and without any testing under his belt.

“As I have always stated, Formula One remains my ultimate aim,” said Maini. “We made a decision to try something different this year and irrespective of the results, I believe it has worked for the best as my time in the LMP2 car has definitely helped prepare me for the future.

“I’m looking forward to these next few weeks and I hope I can put my best foot forward in both rounds. I know that joining mid-season without any testing is not easy for anyone but I am prepared to take on the Challenge.”

The appointment of Maini comes as Boccolacci’s stint at the team comes to an end, as Campos revealed that the Frenchman had only signed with the team for five races. His time at the team ended after France, Boccolacci’s home race at Circuit Paul Ricard.

The two parties couldn’t reached an agreement to settle on a new deal, leaving Boccolacci without a drive for the time being. Boccolacci raced in F2 since 2018 after joining the series at Belgium with MP Motorsport, before racing with the Spanish team at Campos at the beginning of 2019. He lies twelfth overall in the drivers’ standings.

With Maini now on board for the next two rounds, Campos President Adrián Campos welcomes Maini into the camp and feels excited to have a driver line-up consist of both Maini and Aitken.

“I have closely followed Arjun’s racing career for several years. He is a driver with the necessary blend of talent and commitment to make his prospects extremely interesting,” commented Campos.

“It is fantastic to have him on board with us and our driver line-up consisting of Arjun and Jack is really strong. I am amazed by our new pairing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.”