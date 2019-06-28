Campos Explain Why Dorian Boccolacci lost his FIA Formula 2 Seat

Campos Racing revealed that a sponsor of Dorian Boccolacci had prevented him from retaining his seat within FIA Formula 2.

Heading into the sixth round of the 2019 FIA Formula 2 championship at the Red Bull Ring, Campos announced a driver line-up change with Indian driver Arjun Maini obtaining the seat once belonging to Boccolacci for two races in Austria and at Silverstone.

The Spanish team later announced that Boccolacci lost his seat as his contract expired, only lasting for five races.

Both parties tried to negotiate a new contract that would keep the Frenchman with Campos; however, they couldn’t agree to a new deal and left with Boccolacci without a drive after his home race at Circuit Paul Ricard. Boccolacci lies twelfth overall in the drivers’ championship after five rounds.

Leading up to Austria, Campos revealed via social media that a sponsor to Boccolacci prevented him from reaching a new deal that would have kept his seat with the Spanish squad.

“Dorian has made a fantastic job! But his sponsor stopped him and he can not keep the seat,” said Campos on their official Twitter account.

“ALL the F2 teams need this to survive and we just take Arjun which is a driver we are sure could perform well!“

Boccolacci is one of two F2 drivers this week who have lost their seats due to financial difficulties, with Swiss driver Ralph Boschung ending his stint in the series and with Trident due to a lack of funds. Boschung throughout this season managed to secure necessary funding’s to go racing in the opening rounds, but couldn’t find the money to afford to continue racing for the remainder of the year.

The Frenchman’s replacement, Maini is one of three drivers who join the grid this weekend. Ryan Tveter takes over Boschung’s seat at Trident whilst IndyCar and Red Bull Junior driver Patricio O’Ward makes his first ever trip to Europe with MP Motorsport as a stand-in for the race banned Mahaveer Raghunathan.