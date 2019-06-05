Codemasters Make Developments On Night Lighting For Upcoming F1 2019 Game

Codemasters Studios have made development on the lighting system that has made night time races more realistic for the upcoming F1 2019 Game.

F1 2019 will be released on Friday 28th June for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. This year’s edition is set to be Codemasters’ earliest F1 title since obtaining the rights to produce Formula 1 games in 2009.

This year’s game will feature a new wave on content for racing fans and gamers to get their hands on, with the addition of Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in the Legends Edition, a further focus for online multiplayer and for the first time, FIA Formula 2 content.

Codemasters have also worked on improving the graphics and lighting from F1 2018. The Birmingham based game developers have been working on F1 2019 for nearly two years, starting a cycle of a new two-year development for each game.

The new lighting and graphics have been noted at night time based races such as Bahrain, where Codemasters showed their first early glimpse of the new game with the new F1 and F2 cars.

Details such as dust in the air, atmospheric haze and lighting reflections on the cars whilst racing under the lights are some of the changes that have made as part of the development.

Stuart Campbell, F1 2019’s Art Director spoke about how the improvement in night lighting has been a one of the visual priorities for the upcoming game.

“Night lighting was one of our visual update priorities for F1® 2019. We took the atmospherics system that we introduced in F1 2018 for day time lighting, and further developed this for the night tracks,” said Campbell.

“We now have full atmospheric haze on night circuits, giving a true sense of depth. There’s a lot of dust in the air on those circuits and, at night, the particles really interact with the strong trackside lighting.

F1 2018 vs F1 2019. Credit: Codemasters Studio

“The atmospherics help pull the whole scene together and give a greater sense of realism. We have added volumetric lighting to the trackside lighting, which results in the cones of light falling off from the light sources – another key factor in making night lighting look more realistic.

The early footage of Bahrain under the floodlights was heavily praised by fans and the community within the F1 games, often comparing the screenshots to real-life footage of the sport.

Campbell further explained that the night time scenes looked flat from previous F1 titles, and has since made adjustments to make the game look closely to what fans will see on TV.

“We added night time specular. This was not present at all in previous games and made the night time scenes look rather flat, and the surface materials ambiguous.

“The specular additions have made a huge improvement to the quality of the track materials at night. The extra surface information provided by this allows you to see all the surface details that were lost previously.

“The vehicle paint in particular looks amazing on the night circuits, and picks-up highlights from all those track-side light sources making it look incredibly close to TV footage of the sport itself.“

Codemasters have also revealed that all ten official FIA Formula 1 World Championship cars have been completed ahead of the release of the game. It is unknown whether the cars will be available for release or via a downloadable update.

The game will also feature a 2019 spec car, designed by Ross Brawn and his team of engineers at Formula One Management. The car will be featured in multiplayer, which players can use to customise their own liveries, gears and badges.