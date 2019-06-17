Cyril Abiteboul: Renault Cannot Dwell On Montréal Double Points Finish

Renault Sport‘s Managing Director Cyril Abitebout says his team cannot dwell on their strong Canadian Grand Prix result as they arrive into their home race for the French Grand Prix with upgrades for the R.S.19‘s chassis

Both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hülkenberg left Montréal with a double points finish for the French squad, boosting their status in the constructors’ championship to fifth place and are only two points behind fourth place McLaren F1 Team.

Renault have dealt with a tough start to the 2019 Formula 1 Season, but have bounced back with their first double points finish of the season and achieving their best qualifying result since their return as a work teams in 2016, with Ricciardo claiming fourth place ahead of the likes of Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen and Mercedes AMG Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas.

Both Ricciardo and Hülkenberg clinched sixth and seventh place respectfully thanks to their strategy and able to keep the tyres working in their long runs. Their performance looked to have turned around their season for the Renault F1 Team as they head to their home race at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Abiteboul says the team arrives into Le Castellet determined to continue their momentum into their home race and for the next races that spans out over seven weeks between June to August before the summer break.

“We enter the French Grand Prix on the back of a strong team result in Canada,” said Abiteboul. “We demonstrated our ability to recover from a disappointing start to the season in a controlled and professional manner.

“The execution of the weekend was good with Daniel and Nico delivering strongly in both qualifying and race. The result, and the manner in which we achieved it, should give us the confidence and motivation to push on through a demanding period of races with five Grands Prix before the summer break.”

With their double points finish in Montréal, Abiteboul has stated that their home race is a milestone, not because it is their home Grand Prix, but also an opportunity to showcase their improvement in their competitiveness.

Abitebout has revealed the team will plan to bring several upgrades to the chassis at Paul Ricard, as well as saying the team can’t dwell on their result from North America and need to repeat these result more in a bid to close down the gap to the front runners.

“France is clearly an important milestone. Not only is it our home Grand Prix at Le Castellet, but also the opportunity to demonstrate a further improvement in our competitiveness,” commented Abiteboul.

“While Canada, a power sensitive circuit, underlined the gains made in engine performance, France will see the introduction of several development items on the chassis. One thing is clear: we cannot dwell on Montréal and to aim for a repeat of that result and keep striving to reduce the gap to the front.“